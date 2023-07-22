Tourism boost for local communities as Big Five introduced in KZN reserve

A private game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal that leases 75% of its land from the local community now boasts the coveted Big Five.

The Babanango Game Reserve has been rewilding the area, with lions recently added to the mix after over a century.

The chair of the Emcakwini Community Trust says it is a huge tourism boost for the area.

The leadership of a KwaZulu-Natal community trust is lauding the introduction of the Big Five in a game reserve they lease land to in the northern parts of the province.



The Babanango Game Reserve now houses Africa's coveted Big Five – lion, rhino, elephant, buffalo and leopard.

Kenneth Buthelezi, chair of Emcakwini Community Trust, said it was a huge boost to local tourism.

"From the onset, establishing the game reserve was not only for the protection of our environment and the introduction of different species, including the Big Five, but also as a tourism attraction, creation of jobs, business opportunities, including beneficiaries, local communities, and local businesses."

He said the introduction of the Big Five "means a lot to the people of Babanango and surrounding areas including the Ulundi Municipality".

"This is the only facility of its kind and of its status within the municipality boundaries."

The Kwangono Community Trust chairperson Albert Sangweni described the Big Five in the reserve as "undoubtedly good news for the [community]".

Sangweni said: "It will draw more tourists to the reserve from all across South Africa and even from outside to see this opulent game reserve. More visitors to the reserve will create more jobs for our people, as well as opportunities for others to show off their skills, particularly in crafts, to the visitors."



Last month, a small breeding herd of seven elephants were brought in from Manyoni Game Reserve in Maputaland, with their genetic lineage coming from the Kruger National Park.

Chris Galliers from Conservation Outcomes lauded the Emcakwini community "for their vision to set aside land for biodiversity and cultural conservation".



He also thanked the Kwangono and Esibongweni communities who added portions of their land for the same purpose.



Galliers told News24:

It has been a privilege to provide development and management support and be part of a team that positioned the reserve to become a site for elephant range expansion.

Musa Mbatha, reserve manager of the Babanango Game Reserve, said conservation was the main goal, and it was quickly being reached.



"Every single animal protected is an achievement in conservation. The more protected areas we create, the more species are conserved, most of which are endangered species.

"These iconic species add significant value to the guest experience as a tourism operation, with long-term benefit and support of economic development in the area," Mbatha said.

Babanango Game Reserve carefully introduced over 2 400 endemic animals since 2019. Rewilding is crucial for the reserve to achieve its goals of restoring biodiversity and conserving wilderness.



The reserve's diverse topography supports various habitats, including the Mistbelt Grassland, which is a biodiversity hotspot with unique species found only in this area.

The Mistbelt Grassland plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting the region's rich biodiversity.



