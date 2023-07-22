1h ago

Share

Tourism boost for local communities as Big Five introduced in KZN reserve

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lions were recently released into Babanango Game Reserve.
Lions were recently released into Babanango Game Reserve.
Dr Andrew Baxter
  • A private game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal that leases 75% of its land from the local community now boasts the coveted Big Five.
  • The Babanango Game Reserve has been rewilding the area, with lions recently added to the mix after over a century.
  • The chair of the Emcakwini Community Trust says it is a huge tourism boost for the area.

The leadership of a KwaZulu-Natal community trust is lauding the introduction of the Big Five in a game reserve they lease land to in the northern parts of the province.

The Babanango Game Reserve now houses Africa's coveted Big Five – lion, rhino, elephant, buffalo and leopard.

Kenneth Buthelezi, chair of Emcakwini Community Trust, said it was a huge boost to local tourism.

"From the onset, establishing the game reserve was not only for the protection of our environment and the introduction of different species, including the Big Five, but also as a tourism attraction, creation of jobs, business opportunities, including beneficiaries, local communities, and local businesses."

He said the introduction of the Big Five "means a lot to the people of Babanango and surrounding areas including the Ulundi Municipality".

"This is the only facility of its kind and of its status within the municipality boundaries."

The Kwangono Community Trust chairperson Albert Sangweni described the Big Five in the reserve as "undoubtedly good news for the [community]".

Sangweni said: "It will draw more tourists to the reserve from all across South Africa and even from outside to see this opulent game reserve. More visitors to the reserve will create more jobs for our people, as well as opportunities for others to show off their skills, particularly in crafts, to the visitors."

Last month, a small breeding herd of seven elephants were brought in from Manyoni Game Reserve in Maputaland, with their genetic lineage coming from the Kruger National Park.

READ | Pride and joy: Lions make roaring return to Babanango Game Reserve

Chris Galliers from Conservation Outcomes lauded the Emcakwini community "for their vision to set aside land for biodiversity and cultural conservation".

He also thanked the Kwangono and Esibongweni communities who added portions of their land for the same purpose.

Galliers told News24:

It has been a privilege to provide development and management support and be part of a team that positioned the reserve to become a site for elephant range expansion.

Musa Mbatha, reserve manager of the Babanango Game Reserve, said conservation was the main goal, and it was quickly being reached.

"Every single animal protected is an achievement in conservation. The more protected areas we create, the more species are conserved, most of which are endangered species.

"These iconic species add significant value to the guest experience as a tourism operation, with long-term benefit and support of economic development in the area," Mbatha said.

Babanango Game Reserve carefully introduced over 2 400 endemic animals since 2019. Rewilding is crucial for the reserve to achieve its goals of restoring biodiversity and conserving wilderness.

The reserve's diverse topography supports various habitats, including the Mistbelt Grassland, which is a biodiversity hotspot with unique species found only in this area.

The Mistbelt Grassland plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting the region's rich biodiversity. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
babanango game reservedurbankwazulu-natalconservationfeel good
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 2826 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.89
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
961.46
+0.4%
Palladium
1,290.24
+0.4%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo