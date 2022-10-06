21m ago

add bookmark

Tourist tragedy: No trip cancellations by German travellers after Numbi murder - Lindiwe Sisulu

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindiwe Sisulu and members of her department hold a press briefing.
Lindiwe Sisulu and members of her department hold a press briefing.
PHOTO: Cebelihle Bhengu/News24
  • No German tourists have cancelled their planned trips to South Africa after a German man was murdered in Mpumalanga on Monday.
  • Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu met the man's widow at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
  • She said it was an isolated incident and that her department took tourist safety seriously.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says there haven't been cancellations by German tourists who had booked trips to South Africa following the murder of a German visitor on Monday.

Sisulu briefed the media on Wednesday about her department's response to the incident, which claimed the life of a 67-year-old German tourist. He was shot dead in Numbi, Mpumalanga.

The man and three other tourists, including his wife, were ambushed by three armed men near the Kruger National Park.

"There hasn't been anybody who has pulled out of their trips. We wanted to have a press conference to show everyone that we are on top of the situation and that we are looking into our hotels to increase the safety of our tourists," Sisulu said.

The minister and tourism stakeholders met the three other tourists, who asked not to be identified, at OR Tambo International Airport.

Sisulu tried hard to allay concerns about the safety of tourists and assured them that South Africa was safe for travellers.

She said the incident was isolated, claiming that the German man was the third tourist death in the country in 27 years.

"The only murder we have had – the Dewani case (Anni Hindocha's murder) – was a planned hit on the woman, and the other one was an accident in Cape Town," Sisulu said.

Although Sisulu did not say how many tourists were robbed during the same period, she said the government had successfully addressed their robbery complaints in the past.

She said:

A few years ago, tourists would complain that they were followed from Johannesburg airport and robbed along the way to their hotel. The former minister looked into this matter, and we ensured that everyone who comes into the airport is followed through and warned about the possibility of being followed.

German Ambassador Andreas Peschke commended the government's swift response and acknowledgment of its responsibility to ensure tourist safety.

He said Germany was one of South Africa's biggest tourism markets, and efforts to attract more visitors from that country would continue.

"[Germany] is the third largest tourism market for South Africa... We still plan to bring a direct flight from Germany to Mbombela (in Mpumalanga) to increase the possibilities of exploring this beautiful country... We have the impression that the government is fully aware of the situation and is taking the necessary steps. We are ready to cooperate," he said.

The three German tourists who survived Monday's incident flew back home on Wednesday after arriving in the country on 20 September.

WATCH | Killed on holiday in SA: Wife held murdered German tourist in his final moments

According to the tourism department, they spent their first five nights in Cape Town, and the next four nights in Durban. They then travelled to the Drakensberg, where they stayed for two nights.

They were driving to their accommodation in the Kruger National Park when they encountered the armed men on Monday.

Sisulu said the tourist's body would be repatriated to Germany on Thursday. His wife had asked to travel with it on Wednesday, but this was not possible.

"We hired a plane from Mpumalanga because we intended that the wife should take the body back home. She had wanted to take the body home because she wanted to arrive with her husband so that her children were assured that he was finally back home, but this could not happen because of the German immigration requirements. We will be here at the airport tomorrow (Thursday) to ensure there is a good send-off of the body back home."

While police indicated in a statement on Wednesday evening that three people had been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the suspects had been arrested.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindiwe sisulumbombelampumalangacrimecrime and courtsshootingstourism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 740 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 8664 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1029 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.80
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.19
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,720.31
+0.2%
Silver
20.63
-0.0%
Palladium
2,263.00
+0.2%
Platinum
924.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,813
+1.0%
All Share
66,219
+0.9%
Resource 10
64,123
+0.7%
Industrial 25
80,243
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,061
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo