37m ago

add bookmark

Township economy is vital to SA's recovery - Mabuza

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza answering questions in the NCOP. (Jan Gerber, News24)
Deputy President David Mabuza answering questions in the NCOP. (Jan Gerber, News24)
  • Deputy President David Mabuza said the government was prioritising the township economy.
  • Mabuza said special economic zones and industrial parks near informal areas were pivotal to the government's economic reconstruction plan.
  • He was answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

Repurposing rundown industrial parks will be at the centre of growing township economies.

This according to Deputy President David Mabuza who said rundown industrial areas, many previously owned by former homelands, were in for an upgrade.

He was responding to questions during a sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.

Mabuza said special economic zones and industrial parks were pivotal to the government's economic reconstruction plan.

READ | 'I can smell money in this room': Ramaphosa unveils infrastructure projects to private investors

The recovery plan comes amid the country's economic decline which saw 2.2 million people losing their jobs in the second quarter as quarter-on-quarter GDP contracted by a record 16.4% while business confidence and manufacturing production plunged.

"These projects are geared to attract private sector investment and the plan entails the development of new special economic zones and the revitalisation of existing parks as well as sites that link small businesses to global economic value chains.

"To date, our special economic zones have attracted just over 230 private investors of which 127 are already operational."

Mabuza said the combined value of these investments were approximately R17.2 billion.

"In the process, more than 15 000 direct jobs have been created. There are 12 industrial parks that are being revitalised in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Some of these industrial parks are strategically located near townships and rural development nodes and are integral to local economies of these areas."

He added one of the key barriers to entry and participation in townships and rural areas was a lack of infrastructure.

"Government has prioritised the provision of infrastructure support that includes access to office space, connectivity and technology platforms that enhance innovation.

"Our land reform programme has also prioritised strategically located land to support townships and rural areas. Under-utilised properties and industrial sites will be repurposed and revitalised to serve businesses," Mabuza said.

READ ALSO | Provinces spend big to revive battered economy

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape are splashing money on special economic zones, green technology, and infrastructure projects to revive the economy.

In Gauteng, plans are being implemented to drive economic growth to benefit township businesses and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

The provincial government has come up with a policy that allows all departments in Gauteng to procure from SMMEs.

There are also plans to rezone taxi ranks into retail and commercial hubs.

In KwaZulu-Natal, R97.9 million was approved by the provincial government for SMMEs which saved more than 4 000 jobs.

A further R18 million was disbursed to bakeries, paper manufacturers and businesses in the clothing and textile sector.

The Western Cape government launched a tourism product development fund which committed R5 million to support new or existing tourism products.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
OPINION | Legislative attempts to promote township economies are necessary and just
Opposition parties underwhelmed, but ANC welcomes Tito Mboweni's budget
SAA bailout: Mboweni cuts municipal budgets, shifts money from govt departments
Read more on:
david mabuza
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
41% - 1749 votes
Joe Biden
37% - 1542 votes
I don't care
22% - 928 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
15.87
(+0.83)
ZAR/GBP
20.64
(+1.66)
ZAR/EUR
18.61
(+1.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.78)
Gold
1895.57
(-0.94)
Silver
23.91
(-1.84)
Platinum
870.00
(-0.40)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2299.50
(+0.17)
All Share
53656.21
(+0.88)
Top 40
49300.89
(+0.92)
Financial 15
10016.22
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
75313.36
(+2.53)
Resource 10
49535.78
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo