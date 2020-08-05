30m ago

Tracing of wanted taxi violence suspect led to shootout near Tshwane hospital, say cops

Alex Mitchley
The scene of the shootout outside a hospital in Tshwane.

  • The police were tracing a suspect wanted in connection with taxi violence.
  • When they intercepted three vehicles, following information the suspect was travelling in one of them, a shootout ensued.
  • One suspect was killed; two were wounded and taken to hospital, while eight others were arrested, while three law enforcement officers were wounded.

The police have revealed a shootout at the Tshwane District Hospital on Wednesday was linked to the tracing of a suspect wanted for taxi violence.

A Gauteng police unit, which investigates taxi violence, was on an intelligence-driven operation when the shootout occurred.

Between 10:00 and 11:00, the police intercepted two vehicles and a Toyota Quantum driving from a government mortuary on Dr Savage Road in Tshwane, following on information the suspect was in one of the three vehicles.

The interception led to the suspects allegedly opening fire on the police who then returned the favour, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

"One suspect was fatally wounded, two injured and taken to hospital, and seven arrested," Peters added. "Police recovered three illegal firearms.

READ | Carjackings back to 2019 levels - and the timing of attacks has shifted

"An 11th suspect was arrested after police searched and found on him a licenced firearm but with unlicenced ammunition belonging to a different calibre firearm.

"The four firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing and all the suspects profiled to determine possible linkage to other crimes."

During the shootout, two police officers and one Gauteng traffic officer, who were assisting the police, were injured and rushed to hospital where they are in a stabled condition.

READ | Joburg taxi boss shot dead in his car

News24 earlier reported that Best Care emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser confirmed the shooting, which took place near the hospital's pathology entrance.

When Best Care arrived on the scene, several suspects had been arrested and were lying face down on the ground.

Loubser said one deceased person was in one of the vehicles.

A minibus taxi riddled with bullet holes was also observed by paramedics on the scene.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela wished the injured members a speedy recovery and deployed employee health and wellness officers to ensure the hospitalised members were offered the necessary support.

