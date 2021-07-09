47m ago

Traditional healer accused of ordering the rape of young girl, sexually assaulting five boys

Alex Mitchley
A traditional healer is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting children.
  • A traditional healer has been accused of sexually assaulting five boys and the compelled rape of a girl.
  • It's alleged he sexually assaulted the teenage boys, who turned to him for supernatural power and protection.
  • During this time, he also allegedly instructed a young man to rape a 13-year-old girl.

The bail application of a traditional healer accused of sexually assaulting five boys and the compelled rape of a girl has been postponed in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape.

The 71-year-old man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, appeared in court on Thursday.

READ | 'She did as instructed and he repeatedly raped her' - traditional healer jailed for raping client

The accused, who initially abandoned his bail bid, has since asked for a postponement in order to seek an address that needs to be verified by police, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

"The NPA will oppose bail as this is a schedule 6 offence, which means that it falls under the most serious category of offences for purposes of bail," NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said on Thursday.

According to the NPA, the traditional healer allegedly sexually assaulted five boys aged 13 to 17 between 2019 and 2021.

It is further alleged that during this period, he instructed a young man to rape a 13-year-old girl.

Ngcakani said the boys visited the traditional healer's home on separate occasions seeking supernatural power and protection. He offered them a band that supposedly possessed supernatural powers and required them to undergo a spiritual ritual, Ngcakani said.

"The ritual entailed steaming the entire body for an hour and applying muti on the body," Ngcakani said.

The alleged victims were then required to sleep naked on the accused's bed overnight.

"It is alleged that the victims would then wake up in the middle of the night and find him sexually assaulting them," Ngcakani said.

The matter has been postponed to 14 July.

