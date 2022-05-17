Traditional healer convicted of murder after stabbing, burning girlfriend alive

A traditional healer has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend.

He was found to have set her alight while she was still alive.

The incident happened after he performed a ritual for their one-month-old baby.

The North West High Court has found a traditional healer guilty of murder after he had set his girlfriend alight while she was still alive.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Thapelo Ramoruki, 29, was found guilty on Monday of murdering Tsholofelo Tsheko last January and pointing of a firearm.

He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"It is alleged that on 12 January 2021, Ramoruki, who is a traditional healer, together with Tsheko, their one-month-old baby and Tsheko's younger brother drove to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for his child.

Mamothame said:

He took with him petrol, a pellet gun, a knife and traditional beer for that purpose. They then performed the ritual and subsequently moved to a nearby dam to cleanse themselves before going home.

At the dam, Ramoruki pointed the gun at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother. He instructed them to wait in the car.



READ | Traditional healer who drugged and raped victims given 2 life terms

He then poured petrol over Tsheko and set her alight.

Mamothame said:

He went on to stab her in the abdomen several times while she was burning. Tsheko's younger brother then saw flames and heard his sister screaming for help. He then took off with the car to seek help.

The police were called and Ramoruki was arrested on the scene.



Tsheko was rushed to Moses Kotane Hospital, but she died the next day.

The post-mortem report determined the cause of death as multiple injuries, caused by stab and burn wounds.

State prosecutor, advocate Sello Maema, argued that the murder was planned and premeditated.

Judge Tebogo Djadje agreed with the State and found Ramoruki guilty.

Ramoruki would remain in police custody and is to be sentenced on Wednesday, said Mamothame.









