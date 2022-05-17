1h ago

add bookmark

Traditional healer convicted of murder after stabbing, burning girlfriend alive

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A traditional healer was found guilty in the North West High Court of the murder of his girlfriend.
A traditional healer was found guilty in the North West High Court of the murder of his girlfriend.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • A traditional healer has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend.
  • He was found to have set her alight while she was still alive.
  • The incident happened after he performed a ritual for their one-month-old baby.

The North West High Court has found a traditional healer guilty of murder after he had set his girlfriend alight while she was still alive.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Thapelo Ramoruki, 29, was found guilty on Monday of murdering Tsholofelo Tsheko last January and pointing of a firearm.

He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

"It is alleged that on 12 January 2021, Ramoruki, who is a traditional healer, together with Tsheko, their one-month-old baby and Tsheko's younger brother drove to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for his child.

Mamothame said:

He took with him petrol, a pellet gun, a knife and traditional beer for that purpose. They then performed the ritual and subsequently moved to a nearby dam to cleanse themselves before going home.

At the dam, Ramoruki pointed the gun at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother. He instructed them to wait in the car.

READ | Traditional healer who drugged and raped victims given 2 life terms

He then poured petrol over Tsheko and set her alight.

Mamothame said:

He went on to stab her in the abdomen several times while she was burning. Tsheko's younger brother then saw flames and heard his sister screaming for help. He then took off with the car to seek help.

The police were called and Ramoruki was arrested on the scene.

Tsheko was rushed to Moses Kotane Hospital, but she died the next day.

The post-mortem report determined the cause of death as multiple injuries, caused by stab and burn wounds.

State prosecutor, advocate Sello Maema, argued that the murder was planned and premeditated.

Judge Tebogo Djadje agreed with the State and found Ramoruki guilty.

Ramoruki would remain in police custody and is to be sentenced on Wednesday, said Mamothame.



Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourtscrime
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
6% - 164 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 483 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 2017 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.04
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,828.55
+0.3%
Silver
21.67
+0.2%
Palladium
2,019.60
-0.4%
Platinum
947.11
+0.1%
Brent Crude
114.24
+2.6%
Top 40
62,496
0.0%
All Share
69,212
0.0%
Resource 10
71,854
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,093
0.0%
Financial 15
15,933
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22136.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo