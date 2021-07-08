1h ago

add bookmark

Traditional leader suspended without pay for forcing 'adulterous' couple to have sex in public

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane
GCIS
  • A village chief who forced a couple accused of adultery to have sex in full view of people in the village, has been suspended.
  • Chief Bhekabambo Ntola of the Amantshangase Traditional Council in Mbizana has been suspended for 10 years.
  • The incident allegedly happened in Mbizana in 2016, but nothing was done about it until Premier Oscar Mabuyane was informed about it.

Eastern Cape Chief Bhekabambo Ntola of the Amantshangase Traditional Council was suspended without pay for 10 years after he allegedly punished an adulterous couple by forcing them to have sex in full view of their spouses and other people.

The incident happened in Mbizana in 2016, but nothing was done about it until it was reported to Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The Eastern Cape Cogta department announced the suspension in a statement. 

It said MEC Xolile Nqatha made the decision after an adhoc committee he appointed to investigate the allegations, recommended Ntola's immediate suspension as a traditional leader. 

In conducting its work, the committee gave everybody affected, including witnesses, an opportunity to present their cases, the department said.

READ | Grandmother and church leader arrested in connection with marriage of Eastern Cape girl, 15

In its statement, the department added:

The committee has verified the allegations against Mr Ntola and found him guilty of humiliating the two individuals. The committee has instructed Mr Ntola to apologise to the complainant, her family and to the public. He has also been ordered to apologise to the man accused of committing adultery and to his family as well.

It added that Ntola was also directed to undergo counselling during the period of suspension, assisted by the royal family, and to submit reports to the department.  

Cogta spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam said Nqatha had a duty to ensure that leaders and institutions who fell within the ambit of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, discharged their duties in a dignified and humane manner that was gender sensitive. 

ALSO READ | Mother in court for allegedly forcing daughter, 11, to have sex with two men for money 

He said society was witnessing a scourge of gender-based violence of extreme proportions and added that the MEC vowed take action to protect women and children.

"I have carefully considered and applied my mind to the report, which included aggravating and mitigating factors, as well as the findings and recommendations due to the seriousness of the misconduct he committed that affected the emotional and psychological being of the victims badly and the traditional community at large," Nqatha added.

"I also considered Mr Ntola's personal circumstances in mitigation of the seriousness of [the] misconduct but unfortunately, [the] aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating factors in this case. It is clear from the report that Mr Ntola committed the act of misconduct and that is a disgrace to the traditional leadership institution at large. I therefore agreed with [the] sanctions as [recommended] in the report," the MEC also said.

Ngam said a criminal case has also been opened against Ntola.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Former president Jacob Zuma spent his first night in jail after handing himself over to the police on Wednesday. It is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A good sign for democracy and the rule of law
54% - 1796 votes
A travesty of justice
1% - 50 votes
Only temporary. He'll be out soon
45% - 1489 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.38
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.68
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Gold
1,810.68
+0.4%
Silver
26.04
-0.4%
Palladium
2,822.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,076.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
73.43
-1.5%
Top 40
59,665
-1.7%
All Share
65,810
-1.5%
Resource 10
63,918
-2.8%
Industrial 25
84,851
-1.5%
Financial 15
13,238
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

3h ago

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun 2021

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo