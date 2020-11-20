Traffic affected on the N3 south near Heidelberg after 9 trucks torched

Nine trucks were torched on Thursday night.

On Friday, authorities and traffic officials had their hands full in battling the blazes and controlling the flow of traffic.

The trucks were set alight on Thursday night allegedly by unknown people.

Remnants of some of the trucks that were set alight on the N3 south freeway near Heidelberg. It is alleged that suspects in two vehicles burnt nine trucks on Thursday night (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/ZrpLVUZCjP — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) November 20, 2020

It's alleged that suspects travelling in a white Toyota Quantum and a black VW blocked the road and petrol-bombed the vehicles.



Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said seven trucks were torched on the N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus, while two trucks were set alight on the R103.

Masondo said their preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place around 20:30 on Thursday.

The motive behind the arson was unknown.

Workers removing debris of the burnt goods that were carried by some of the nine trucks that were burnt along the N3 south freeway near Heidelberg. The vehicles were torched on Thursday night. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/pqrmfHHlTm — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) November 20, 2020

"Acting provincial commissioner Major General Patricia Rampota has strongly condemned the torching of nine trucks with trailers. Rampota has subsequently ordered the urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards finding the suspects responsible for this criminal act and bringing them to book," said Masondo.



Police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects to please call their nearest police station.

