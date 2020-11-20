19m ago

Traffic affected on the N3 south near Heidelberg after 9 trucks torched

Ntwaagae Seleka
Remnants of a burnt truck along the N3 freeway near Heidelberg
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Nine trucks were torched on Thursday night.
  • The trucks were allegedly set alight by unknown people.
  • It's alleged suspects travelling in a white Toyota Quantum and a black VW blocked the road and petrol-bombed the vehicles.

Traffic has been severely affected along the N3 south near Heidelberg after nine trucks were torched.

On Friday, authorities and traffic officials had their hands full in battling the blazes and controlling the flow of traffic.

The trucks were set alight on Thursday night allegedly by unknown people.

It's alleged that suspects travelling in a white Toyota Quantum and a black VW blocked the road and petrol-bombed the vehicles.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said seven trucks were torched on the N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus, while two trucks were set alight on the R103.

READ | Gauteng police mobilise 'maximum resources' after nine trucks torched in Heidelberg

Masondo said their preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place around 20:30 on Thursday.

The motive behind the arson was unknown.

"Acting provincial commissioner Major General Patricia Rampota has strongly condemned the torching of nine trucks with trailers. Rampota has subsequently ordered the urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards finding the suspects responsible for this criminal act and bringing them to book," said Masondo.

Police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects to please call their nearest police station.

