Traffic cop gets jail time, correctional supervision, for demanding R10K bribe

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
Traffic officer Dumisani Mchunu has been jailed for corruption.
Michele D'ottavio, EyeEm, Getty Images

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer who tried to solicit a R10 000 bribe from a motorist was convicted of corruption in the Greytown Regional Court this week.

Dumisani Mchunu, 45, who was based at the Umvoti municipality, was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday.

He demanded the R10 000 after claiming that the motorist's licence disc was fraudulent, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said on Thursday.

"The complainant reported the matter to Hawks members from [the] Durban Serious Corruption Investigation [team] and an undercover operation was conducted on 3 March 2022. He was arrested at his place of employment and charged for corruption," Mhlongo added.

He appeared in court several times before he was convicted and sentenced, Mhlongo said.

The court sentenced him to four years in prison but half of it must be served under correctional supervision.

hawkskwazulu-nataldurbanfraudcrime and courts
