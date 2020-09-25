1h ago

Traffic heading into KZN remains high, motorists encouraged to plan routes, says N3TC

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Traffic heading into KZN is high due to the long weekend.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • With many taking an extended break over the Heritage Day long weekend the N3 is seeing increased traffic.
  • Construction sites on the N3 might have contributed to congestion heading towards KwaZulu-Natal.
  • An appeal has gone out for weekend travellers to carefully plan ahead, and to remain patient.

There has been an increase of traffic on the N3 heading towards Durban as many South Africans take advantage of a September break. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) says it's expecting to see a continuing stream of travellers on the N3 toll route over the Heritage Day long weekend.

"While N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the company managing the N3 Toll Route, is geared to welcome leisure travellers back to the route, we recommend all road users carefully plan their trips," commercial manager Con Roux said in a statement.

He said that long distance journeys, especially at peak times, could place additional strain on motorists as roads become congested, with delays the order of the day.

N3TC spokesperson Anita Heyl told News24 they saw a high volume of traffic on Wednesday and Thursday on the N3 south bound heading towards Durban and they are expecting extremely high volumes of traffic heading towards the north on Sunday as people will be heading back to Johannesburg.

