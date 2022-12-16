Traffic officials across the country brace for busy roads as festive season kicks off

Thousands of commuters are expected to take to the country's roads this weekend.

Provincial traffic departments have launched various programmes to create safety awareness among drivers.

The next week will be essential in preventing road deaths, traffic officials say.

Thousands of motorists and hundreds of public transport operators are expected to hit the road this long weekend.

With schools closing and factories breaking up, families are already heading to their holiday destinations while workers across the country are packing up and heading home for the festive season.

Cosatu Western Cape secretary Malvern de Bruyn said thousands of workers were gearing up to leave the province to head back to their hometowns across the country.

“We particularly want our members who take public transport to go home to be safe on the roads. Those who are driving themselves should refrain from drinking and driving and don’t get into unroadworthy vehicles that can endanger your life,” he warned while wishing Cosatu members across the country a happy festive season.

With the authorities bracing for a bumper period on the roads, the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) said the association would have hundreds of vehicles transporting commuters across all nine provinces.

Santaco spokesperson Bafana Magagula said the association would be patrolling and campaigning at taxi ranks and on freeways to make drivers aware of road safety.

Magagula added that the number of commuters was expected to be much higher this year compared to the last two years, due to the removal of all Covid-19 restrictions.

Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, said there had already been more than 100 roadblocks in place by Thursday with “boots already on the roads”.

“We are coordinating our efforts with provincial and municipal traffic authorities, including the police,” he said.

“We know what time traffic will peak and where to deploy officers.”

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, Jandre Bakker said the province was ready for an influx of visitors.

"The Western Cape is ready for large traffic volumes in and out of the province during this festive season. This is good news for the tourism economy and directly speaks to the province’s priorities of jobs, safety and wellbeing," Bakker said.

"We’re on a mission to radically reduce road harm this festive season, but to succeed, we need the help of all road users and role-players. While we may take drunk drivers off our roads, we need the prosecuting authorities to ensure we keep them off our roads.

"We appeal to everyone who will be visiting the Western Cape to adhere to the rules of the road. We are most definitely going to watch our routes attentively in order to create the omnipresence that is needed to ensure road safety in the Western Cape."

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane urged motorists to prioritise safety on the roads as traffic volumes were expected to increase.



Maremane said officials were expected to embark on various road-safety operations in Gauteng, to curb drunk driving, check driver and vehicle fitness, enforce speed limits and crackdown on reckless and negligent driving.

“Our observation is that many accidents occur as a result of non-compliance with the rules of the road. Gauteng traffic police call upon drivers, especially public transport operators, to exercise caution by obeying the rules and regulations of the road during this high festive season,” Maremane said.

He added that officials would patrol freeways.



“Taverns, shebeens, and other liquor-selling places will also be monitored closely to ensure that drunk drivers are removed from our public roads. There will be no room for lawlessness during the festive season,” Maremane warned.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said traffic was expected to peak this weekend.

He added that the next few days would be critical in the province’s bid to reduce road fatalities, as the period between 16 December and 24 December were historically the most dangerous for drivers on the province’s roads.

“We are under no illusions. If we can get it right this weekend, we’re likely to come out of the season with better numbers than last year,” he said.

Binqose said that traffic officers would be strategically placed along major routes in the province, including the N2, N9 and N10 highways.

He added that the R61 would also be on the department’s radar, as much of the traffic from the Western Cape took this route to access the former Transkei areas. He said driver fatigue and driving under the influence were key concerns on this route, and stops would be in place to encourage drivers to rest, and to test both vehicles and drivers for “roadworthiness”.



Free State transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the province was expecting an increase in traffic compared to last year, especially with Friday being a public holiday.

She said the province was bracing for high traffic volumes and would be rolling out several safety campaigns over the weekend.

“We’re trying to ensure that we send messages to remind people about all the road safety tips. We’re in our rainy season, and wet weather is a contributing factor to fatal road accidents. We urge all road users to be cautious and patient on the road,” Mophethe said.

She added that the safety campaigns in the province would focus on reminding drivers to rest every 200km or two hours, fasten their seatbelts and avoid distractions. Mophethe also urged drivers to obey the rules of the road.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said law enforcement agencies had been placed on high alert to proactively fight crime and traffic violations ahead of the long weekend.



KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, warned road users that a heavy police deployment had been assigned throughout the province to maintain law and order.

"This deployment is part of the integrated festive season safety plan. It encompasses proactive policing in communities and heightened traffic law enforcement to curb the scourge of crashes and fatalities."

Hlomuka said provincial law enforcement authorities were monitoring the influx of people moving in and out of the province.

"The high volume of traffic is also informed by the fact that schools are closing, and major industries are also closing today. Already several operations have been mounted in the province, with dangerous wanted suspects arrested, and a number of vehicles stopped and searched."

The MEC added that the province was determined to reduce the levels of crashes and fatalities associated with the festive season holidays.

"We strongly appeal to road users and communities to respect traffic regulations and to work with the police in building a safer KwaZulu-Natal,” said Hlomuka.



