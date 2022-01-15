30m ago

Traffic officials gear up for another busy weekend as holidaymakers head home

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
A Metro Police officer talks to a motorist at a roadblock.
Nardus Engelbrecht
  • Holidaymakers are expected to make their way back home this weekend as schools and work is set to return to normal. 
  • Law officials will be out in full force making sure road users abide by the rules of the road.
  • Long distance drivers must ensure they stop and rest when tired. 

Scores of holidaymakers will be on their way home, as the new week signals the start of the opening of coastal cluster schools on Wednesday, and a return to work.   

Law enforcement authorities, together with SAPS, will be out in full force making sure road users comply with the rules of the road.

Western Cape transport department spokesperson Jandré Bakker said on Saturday even though the roads are quiet, the department expects to see an influx of road users making their way home this weekend.

"We are in the middle of the last weekend before Western Cape schools reopen and we are expecting slightly higher traffic volumes today and tomorrow, with holidaymakers making their way back home or others making day trips to beaches," added Bakker.

The department added that higher traffic volumes bring an increased risk of road-related incidents.

"While our traffic law enforcement team will be out in full force for your safety, however, we cannot do it alone and need the support of each road user," said Bakker.

READ | Gauteng Traffic Police on high alert as scores of holidaymakers return home

Moegammad Arendse, 45, from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain said he will be travelling back from Robertson early on Sunday morning.

"The kids go back to school next week and my wife and I go back to work, unfortunately, the holiday period must come to an end, but we had a fantastic break. I'm just not looking forward to the long drive back home," he said.

Arendse said he and his wife had made a deal that she would drive them to their holiday destination, and he would drive back.

"I am now regretting that decision. I definitely am not looking forward to sitting in bumper-to-bumper hot traffic, but a deal is a deal, and the wife won't let me forget it," said Arendse.

Richard Coleman, spokesperson for Cape Town Traffic services said officers are patrolling the major routes such as the N1, N2, and the N7.  

READ | Road users warned to avoid night-time travel, back roads when returning home from holiday

KwaZulu-Natal road traffic inspectorate's Zinhle Mngomezulu told News24 law officials are already out and about monitoring traffic volumes and ensuring the maximum safety of motorists.

"For now, traffic volumes are normal however we do anticipate the volume will increase as time goes on. We are urging motorists to obey the rules of the road and long-distance drivers must ensure they stop and rest when tired. Fatigue is a killer," said Mngomezulu.

The SAPS launched their Safer Festive Season Operation in October last year which covers the start, the peak, and the end of the holiday period.

"It will suffice to say that holidaymakers returning or leaving the province will experience additional SAPS deployments on our roads," added spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
