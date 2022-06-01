Tragedy as 3 Gauteng siblings die after allegedly eating food laced with rat poison

Three children died in Ivory Park, allegedly after consuming rat poison.

The children were under their grandmother's care at the time.

An autopsy will confirm the cause of death.

Three siblings – aged six, eight years old, and a 16 month old baby – have died in Ivory Park, Gauteng, after allegedly eating food laced with rat poison.



The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon while their mother was at work and their grandmother was looking after them.

According to police, the grandmother prepared food for them, took leftovers, mixed it with rat poison, and put it on top of the fridge.

She then left the children for some time and returned to find that they had managed to get hold of the food on top of the fridge.

According to police, the grandmother was not aware that one of the children had seen her putting the food on top of the fridge.

She only became aware when she saw the children finishing the food and realised that it was the food she had mixed with poison.

The children are said to have started vomiting, and their grandmother tried helping them by giving them milk before taking them to the Kaalfontein clinic. However, they died upon their arrival.

"An inquest case has been opened at Ivory Park following the death of three children, aged 16 months, six years, and eight years. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death as the police investigation continues," said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

