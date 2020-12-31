1h ago

Tragedy hits late UDM leader Mncedisi Filtane family as four more die of Covid-19

Malibongwe Dayimani
Five members of a family have died of Covid-19.
Five members of a family have died of Covid-19.
  • Five members of the Filtane family in the Eastern Cape have died from Covid-19 in a space of just over a month. 
  • The latest to die was UDM leader Mncedisi Filtane's son Mphathisi who was buried today after he died on Christmas Day.
  • This comes after his brother Mcebisi Filtane, sister Nomfundo Filtane, and their brother-in-law Advocate Loyiso Mpumlwana also succumbed to the virus this month.

The devastated family of former UDM leader Mncedisi Filtane, who succumbed to Covid-19 in November, has asked for space to grieve in private following the shocking deaths of four more family members due to Covid-19.

The latest to die is Mncedisi’s son Mphathisi whose funeral service was on Thursday. He died on Christmas Day.

This comes after Mncedisi’s brother Mcebisi Filtane, sister Nomfundo Filtane, and their brother-in-law Advocate Loyiso Mpumlwana also succumbed to the virus this month.

In a brief interview with News24, Mncedisi’s distraught daughter and Mphathisi’s sister Zintle Filtane said: "We have a funeral today. We're not speaking to the media."

Zintle declined to comment further and pleaded with News24 to give the family space to grieve and bury their loved one in peace.  

The family members died in a space of just over a month.

Mncedisi Filtane was the deputy chairperson of the UDM and a member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, and former member of the National Assembly.

According to UDM president Bantu Holomisa, Mncedisi Filtane was admitted in hospital on 20 November due to low oxygen and died two days later.

Holomisa has described Filtane as a gentleman and a father.    

Filtane was buried on 28 November. 

