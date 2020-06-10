1h ago

Tragedy strikes Ekurhuleni school as two teachers die in separate incidents

Sesona Ngqakamba
Thuto Lesedi Secondary School.
Thuto Lesedi Secondary School.
Sesona Ngqakamba/News24
  • Two teachers from Thuto Lesedi Secondary School died in unrelated incidents this week.
  • The acting principal of the school died after she collapsed on Tuesday.
  • The second teacher died in her sleep, also on Tuesday.

The Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni is in mourning after two of its teachers died this week. 

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, one of the teachers was a 63-year-old female, who was acting principal at the school. She apparently collapsed on Tuesday while visiting her parents. She was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. 

On the same day, another teacher died in her sleep.

The teacher had experienced complications and consulted a medical practitioner, the department said. 

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock and sadness at the death of the two educators from the same school. 

READ | Tragedy at Joburg high school as 3 teachers die in car accident - department

"This is a huge loss for the school and the education sector in a difficult period. We would like to convey our sincere condolences to both families and the school community.

"We pray for their strength during this time of grief. Indeed, the school will conduct memorial services to remember and celebrate their lives, in due course," said Lesufi. 

The teachers' deaths come at a time when schools have reopened after being closed for over two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The department said a team to offer emotional or psychological support to staff and pupils. 

