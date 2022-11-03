25m ago

Transport department says it cannot take over Western Cape's Blue Dot taxi project

Marvin Charles
The transport department says it can't take over the Western Cape's blue dot taxi project.
Getty Images
  • The Western Cape's Blue Dot taxi project will officially be terminated on 30 November 2022.
  • The national transport department says it cannot afford to take over the project.
  • Taxi bosses expressed dissatisfaction after the province announced the project would be cancelled.

The national transport department says it cannot afford to take over the Western Cape government's Blue Dot taxi project.

On Wednesday, taxi bosses in the Western Cape were up in arms after the provincial government announced that the project would be cancelled.

The DA-led government said a lack of funding had forced them to cease operations at the end of November. The province had invested R215 million in the project.

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Lwazi Khoza, told News24: "Budget shortfalls affect everyone, including the national transport department. We just do not have enough to sustain current programmes and projects."

Khoza said they would pursue efforts to get more funding for public transport.

"We also would like to enthuse (sic) upon the Western Cape department to approach the Provincial Treasury," she said.

According to Khoza, the National Land Transport Act states that provincial governments are the regulatory entities regarding the operation of taxis.

"Having studied their constituents, they guide on best-suited ways to address their respective challenges. The Western Cape government has been applauded for their Blue Dot programme, which they piloted last year; it is, however, unfortunate that a feasibility study prior could not detect potential funding shortfalls," she said.

READ | Western Cape taxi bosses fuming after provincial govt's decision to can Blue Dot project

In 2020, the DA-led provincial government announced an elaborate initiative that would see an incentive programme to reward improved driving and good passenger service.

The Western Cape Cabinet endorsed the Blue Dot project in September 2020. It went live on 15 May 2021, with the participation of approximately 800 minibus taxis across the Western Cape.

On Wednesday, News24 reported that the province had decided to can the project.

The MEC for the Department of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell, said they would be engaging with their national counterparts to fund the continuation and expansion.

"Where rail has almost collapsed in South Africa, this programme shows how we can make a rapid intervention to improve the public transport industry – this pilot project shows how you can change the game," he said.

The Blue Dot project will officially be terminated on 30 November 2022.


Read more on:
department of transportwestern capecape towntransportgovernmentpolitics
