Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula 'deeply saddened' by tragic death of three Tshwane metro officers

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was deeply saddened by the deaths of three Tshwane Metro Police Department officers killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver.

The alleged drunk driver was also killed in the crash which occurred on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria West on Sunday.

The officers were responding to a call for back-up after the suspected drunk driver failed to stop after he was flagged down by the officers' colleagues.

Mbalula commended the officers and expressed sadness at the tragic turn of events.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of these valiant public servants who died in the line of duty. We thank them for their service to the nation and commend them for their bravery. May their souls rest in peace."

He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved.

"Our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Tshwane Metro Police officers; although there is little solace in such times, may they be comforted in the knowledge that their loved ones gave their lives to serve and protect the citizenry."

The alleged drunk driver's female passenger had been hospitalised.

An investigation into the exact cause of the crash was under way, said Mbalula in a statement.

News24 reported that at around 02:00, the officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly toward oncoming traffic in the Pretoria CBD. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. The officers gave chase and called for back-up.

The three TMPD officers were in another vehicle in the area when the call for back-up came through - the suspect was heading toward them. Their vehicle was then involved in a head-on collision with the motorist.

The three officers died on the scene.

Empty and full alcohol bottles were found in the suspect's car.