Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula mourns death of KZN MEC Bheki Ntuli due to Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli died on Saturday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the MEC's death was a great loss for the sector.

Mbalula also sent his condolences to other civil servants who lost their Covid-19 battle.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has mourned the death of KwaZulu-Natal MEC Bheki Ntuli, saying it is a sore reminder of the collective loss suffered by the sector.

Mbalula also remembered the sector's public servants who have also passed on due to Covid-19.

Ntuli died of Covid-19 related complications, News24 earlier reported. He died at a Durban hospital on Saturday.

"South Africa has lost invaluable civil servants who had contributed tremendously to the wellbeing of the transport sector. We have lost dedicated officials of the Department of Transport, committed employees of our various entities, hardworking traffic law enforcement officers and now MEC Ntuli, a gallant leader who bravely spearheaded crucial transport initiatives in the province of KwaZulu-Natal," Mbalula said.

The minister thanked all those who lost the battle for their selfless acts of service and sent condolences to their families and loved ones.

Mbalula reminded South Africans to not only adhere to the rules of the road, but also Covid-19 regulations for their own safety and that of others.

News24 reported that Ntuli cut his political teeth working in the ANC underground structures and was a liberation fighter. He served as a National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) shop steward, and for more than 15 years as the chairperson of the ANC in the Musa Dladla Region.

The KZN premier said: "Affectionately known by his clan name 'Mphemba', he was appointed to the position of MEC in September 2019. Throughout his life in politics, he has been a humble, loyal, dedicated, hard-working, and exemplary servant of the people of Kwazulu-Natal."