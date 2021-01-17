59m ago

add bookmark

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula mourns death of KZN MEC Bheki Ntuli due to Covid-19

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli died on Saturday.
KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli died on Saturday.
File, DailySun
  • KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli died on Saturday.
  • Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the MEC's death was a great loss for the sector. 
  • Mbalula also sent his condolences to other civil servants who lost their Covid-19 battle. 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has mourned the death of KwaZulu-Natal MEC Bheki Ntuli, saying it is a sore reminder of the collective loss suffered by the sector. 

Mbalula also remembered the sector's public servants who have also passed on due to Covid-19. 

Ntuli died of Covid-19 related complications, News24 earlier reported. He died at a Durban hospital on Saturday. 

"South Africa has lost invaluable civil servants who had contributed tremendously to the wellbeing of the transport sector. We have lost dedicated officials of the Department of Transport, committed employees of our various entities, hardworking traffic law enforcement officers and now MEC Ntuli, a gallant leader who bravely spearheaded crucial transport initiatives in the province of KwaZulu-Natal," Mbalula said.

The minister thanked all those who lost the battle for their selfless acts of service and sent condolences to their families and loved ones.

Mbalula reminded South Africans to not only adhere to the rules of the road, but also Covid-19 regulations for their own safety and that of others.

News24 reported that Ntuli cut his political teeth working in the ANC underground structures and was a liberation fighter. He served as a National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) shop steward, and for more than 15 years as the chairperson of the ANC in the Musa Dladla Region. 

The KZN premier said: "Affectionately known by his clan name 'Mphemba', he was appointed to the position of MEC in September 2019. Throughout his life in politics, he has been a humble, loyal, dedicated, hard-working, and exemplary servant of the people of Kwazulu-Natal."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki ntulifikile mbalulacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6887 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5888 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 540 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.39
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(-0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.05)
Gold
1827.50
(+0.01)
Silver
24.75
(+0.10)
Platinum
1070.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
54.89
(-2.34)
Palladium
2377.00
(+0.59)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo