08 Feb

'Traumatic and heartbreaking': Rhinos Bonnie and Clyde killed by poachers

accreditation
Tred Magill, Correspondent
White rhinos Bonnie and Clyde in the Schotia Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape.
White rhinos Bonnie and Clyde in the Schotia Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape.
Supplied
  • Rhinos Bonnie and Clyde were killed by poachers last week.
  • The pair survived a previous attack by poachers nine years ago.
  • The animals were shot with high-powered rifles, killed and dehorned.

Two white rhinos, who survived a poaching attack nine years ago, were killed on the Schotia Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape last week.

Field ranger Zane Hagemann confirmed that the pair - affectionately referred to as Bonnie and Clyde - were discovered during a game drive for guests on Thursday afternoon.

"They were attacked sometime between 22:00 on Wednesday, when they were last seen on a night drive, and 17:00 on Thursday when their carcasses were discovered, but most likely in the early hours of Thursday morning," said Hagemann.

He added that they had been shot with high-powered rifles, killed and dehorned.

"It is a helluva blow to the reserve, to the area, industry and species. Even if we remove their horns, in this area rhinos are poached for whatever bit of horn is left."

Two other rhino-poaching incidents were believed to have occurred in the surrounding area in the same week.

Hagemann declined to provide details of the other incidents but confirmed the incidents were being investigated by the Eastern Cape anti-poaching unit and South African Police Service.

FILE: White rhinos Bonnie and Clyde in the Schotia
White rhinos Bonnie and Clyde in the Schotia Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape.
News24

"The poachers are very well organised. They will usually hit two or three reserves in a week and then leave the area for a while," said Hagemann.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu could not confirm any further incidents in the area.

Reserve owner Jenny Bean said her husband, Peter Bean, declined to speak because "it had been too traumatic and heartbreaking".

Bonnie and Clyde survived a poaching attack nine years ago. Bonnie was pregnant then, but the rhino foetus was subsequently aborted. She had never had any offspring.

Schotia claims to be the oldest private game reserve in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, bordering the eastern side of Addo Elephant National Park. It boasts 2 000 animals, including free-roaming lions.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said in a media statement on Tuesday that 451 rhinos were killed in the past year, three fewer than in the previous year.

Creecy said white rhino killings in the Kruger National Park had declined by 40%.


