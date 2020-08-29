59m ago

add bookmark

'Traumatised and hurt' - Soweto man speaks of family's anguish after rape, murder of his mom

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • A Soweto man whose mother and niece were raped in July has spoken, calling for harsher punishment for rapists and killers.
  • His 59-year-old mother was killed during the incident.
  • The man said those who raped and killed deserved harsh punishment.

The uncle of a Soweto woman who was raped together with her grandmother - his mother - says if criminals aren't dealt with by the law, communities may feel they need to take matters into their own hands.

The man's 59-year-old mother was killed during the 17 July incident.

The two women were asleep at home when three attackers broke in and raped them.

The older woman died after she was strangled and assaulted.

Her son, who can't be identified to protect the identity of his niece, said those who raped and killed deserved the harshest punishment.

"What happened here at home has traumatised and hurt me a lot. Whenever I look at my niece, I become angry that we live among people who don't mind to attack others in places where they are safe.

"Who gave them permission to do what they did to my niece and mother? I will continue supporting my niece like I did before. She deserves my protection and I am fortunate that my friends are also supportive and protect her when I am not around.

"It is not all men who rape and kill, but there are dangerous individuals among us men who hurt women. If the law doesn't deal with such monsters society will solve them. If there was no law, they would all be dead by now. I am angry and those people must be dealt with," he said.

READ Dobsonville residents demand arrests after rape ordeal in which gran died, granddaughter survived

"I am calling on relatives of victims of abuse to unite and support them throughout their lives. There is nothing that will hurt victims [more], psychologically and emotionally, than their immediate families that are not united and supportive.

"I have learnt that the immediate support structure within the family gives more support to victims. Families must unite. As a family, we all went for a group therapy session to support my niece," he said.

His 21-year-old niece said she didn't feel safe in the presence of men, especially when using public transport to go to university.

Two men were arrested days after the attack and a third suspect was killed in an unrelated house robbery in Roodepoort.

Aaron Mweba, 41, and Nkosinathi Gqoba, 51, are expected to appear in court on 4 September.

READ HERE | Eastern Cape cop arrested for allegedly raping a child, 8

Mweba and Gqoba face charges of murder, rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

"After hearing news that one of the suspects was killed, I popped a bottle of champagne and celebrated like never before. He reaped what he sowed," said the 21-year-old woman.

"Those who continue victimising us as women are making us stronger women. I understand why many women don't talk about their ordeals. In fact, talking about it really helps.

"We are imbokodo. They are victimising us because we are stronger and we have to show them that we are stronger and continue living our lives," she said.

Related Links
WATCH | Bring back death penalty, residents demand after murder of Michaela Williams
'No,no, no,' for death penalty, says Angie Motshekga
Death penalty will not deal with femicide and violence against women and children - Justice Dept
Read more on:
johannesburg ­rapecrime
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1589 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 4023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

3h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo