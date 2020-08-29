'Traumatised and hurt' - Soweto man speaks of family's anguish after rape, murder of his mom

A Soweto man whose mother and niece were raped in July has spoken, calling for harsher punishment for rapists and killers.

The uncle of a Soweto woman who was raped together with her grandmother - his mother - says if criminals aren't dealt with by the law, communities may feel they need to take matters into their own hands.

The man's 59-year-old mother was killed during the 17 July incident.

The two women were asleep at home when three attackers broke in and raped them.

The older woman died after she was strangled and assaulted.

Her son, who can't be identified to protect the identity of his niece, said those who raped and killed deserved the harshest punishment.

"What happened here at home has traumatised and hurt me a lot. Whenever I look at my niece, I become angry that we live among people who don't mind to attack others in places where they are safe.

"Who gave them permission to do what they did to my niece and mother? I will continue supporting my niece like I did before. She deserves my protection and I am fortunate that my friends are also supportive and protect her when I am not around.

"It is not all men who rape and kill, but there are dangerous individuals among us men who hurt women. If the law doesn't deal with such monsters society will solve them. If there was no law, they would all be dead by now. I am angry and those people must be dealt with," he said.

"I am calling on relatives of victims of abuse to unite and support them throughout their lives. There is nothing that will hurt victims [more], psychologically and emotionally, than their immediate families that are not united and supportive.

"I have learnt that the immediate support structure within the family gives more support to victims. Families must unite. As a family, we all went for a group therapy session to support my niece," he said.

His 21-year-old niece said she didn't feel safe in the presence of men, especially when using public transport to go to university.

Two men were arrested days after the attack and a third suspect was killed in an unrelated house robbery in Roodepoort.

Aaron Mweba, 41, and Nkosinathi Gqoba, 51, are expected to appear in court on 4 September.

Mweba and Gqoba face charges of murder, rape, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

"After hearing news that one of the suspects was killed, I popped a bottle of champagne and celebrated like never before. He reaped what he sowed," said the 21-year-old woman.

"Those who continue victimising us as women are making us stronger women. I understand why many women don't talk about their ordeals. In fact, talking about it really helps.

"We are imbokodo. They are victimising us because we are stronger and we have to show them that we are stronger and continue living our lives," she said.