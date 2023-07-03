41m ago

Share

Tread carefully: Growing concerns over number of tourist hikers rescued in the Western Cape

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mountain rescue organisations have expressed concerns about tourist hikers' safety in the Western Cape, particularly in Cape Town, after a foreign exchange student was rescued on Table Mountain on Saturday. File image.
Mountain rescue organisations have expressed concerns about tourist hikers' safety in the Western Cape, particularly in Cape Town, after a foreign exchange student was rescued on Table Mountain on Saturday. File image.
Pixabay
  • A significant number of tourists have been rescued in Western Cape mountains this year, according to mountain rescue services.
  • On Saturday, a foreign exchange student was rescued after falling at Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain. 
  • Wilderness Search and Rescue said there are a number of safety tips that tourists can implement. 

Mountain rescue organisations have expressed concerns about tourist hikers' safety in the Western Cape, particularly in Cape Town. 

A foreign exchange student was rescued on Saturday evening after falling near Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain. 

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), the student had taken the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway earlier in the day with the intention of hiking over the mountain to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

However, she slipped and fell while descending one of the ladders near the top of Skeleton Gorge.

WSAR received a call late afternoon to assist. 

David Nel, WSAR spokesperson, said the woman was visiting Cape Town from Johannesburg with her partner, who had not accompanied her on the hike due to illness. 

Nel said: 

She messaged him during the hike to say she was unfamiliar with the route. He slept through the message notifications, but when he woke up and was unable to get hold of her, he called SAPS [South African Police Service] and EMS [emergency medical services] to report her missing.

Scene rescue coordinator Tim Lundy said: "(When) team members found the injured hiker in Skeleton Gorge, we could confirm that she was the person who'd been reported missing."

While unable to give specific information about the extent of her injuries and how long the woman waited for her rescuers, Nel said she was "very confused" when found.

Emergency services were able to treat her injuries, and the woman was transported to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens following the incident. 

Nel said WSAR has had to rescue 50 tourists this year already. This includes rescues on Lion's Head, Table Mountain, Groot Drakenstein, Langeberg, and Cederberg. 

READ | Nick Frischke was to enjoy a 23rd birthday this week. The only cheer was among those who robbed him

According to Mountain Club South Africa, 52 tourists were rescued in 2022, while 21 and 11 were rescued in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The highest number of tourists rescued in one year was 71 in 2016. 

"50 is quite significant, and it's expected to increase," said Nel, adding that they are looking for industry partners to assist in promoting wilderness safety to visitors.

He also said there are several safety tips that tourists can implement. 

"Download a map, research online hiking resources to see if there are groups who can give you advice, or even ask the online group if you can tag along for a hike. Walk in a group, dress appropriately, and hire a qualified guide."

Always remember the contact number for services such as Wilderness Search and Rescue and save the number - 021 937 0300 - to your phone.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wilderness search and rescuewestern capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1138 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 3550 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 79 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga

5h ago

LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

4h ago

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.76
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.82
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.48
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
909.36
+1.6%
Palladium
1,230.35
+0.2%
Gold
1,922.28
+0.1%
Silver
22.88
+0.5%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,933
+0.3%
All Share
76,234
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,062
+1.7%
Industrial 25
105,768
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,109
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

9h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo