Tread carefully: Growing concerns over number of tourist hikers rescued in the Western Cape

A significant number of tourists have been rescued in Western Cape mountains this year, according to mountain rescue services.

On Saturday, a foreign exchange student was rescued after falling at Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain.

Wilderness Search and Rescue said there are a number of safety tips that tourists can implement.

Mountain rescue organisations have expressed concerns about tourist hikers' safety in the Western Cape, particularly in Cape Town.

A foreign exchange student was rescued on Saturday evening after falling near Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain.

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), the student had taken the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway earlier in the day with the intention of hiking over the mountain to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden.

However, she slipped and fell while descending one of the ladders near the top of Skeleton Gorge.

WSAR received a call late afternoon to assist.

David Nel, WSAR spokesperson, said the woman was visiting Cape Town from Johannesburg with her partner, who had not accompanied her on the hike due to illness.

Nel said:

She messaged him during the hike to say she was unfamiliar with the route. He slept through the message notifications, but when he woke up and was unable to get hold of her, he called SAPS [South African Police Service] and EMS [emergency medical services] to report her missing.

Scene rescue coordinator Tim Lundy said: "(When) team members found the injured hiker in Skeleton Gorge, we could confirm that she was the person who'd been reported missing."

While unable to give specific information about the extent of her injuries and how long the woman waited for her rescuers, Nel said she was "very confused" when found.

Emergency services were able to treat her injuries, and the woman was transported to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens following the incident.

Nel said WSAR has had to rescue 50 tourists this year already. This includes rescues on Lion's Head, Table Mountain, Groot Drakenstein, Langeberg, and Cederberg.

According to Mountain Club South Africa, 52 tourists were rescued in 2022, while 21 and 11 were rescued in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The highest number of tourists rescued in one year was 71 in 2016.

"50 is quite significant, and it's expected to increase," said Nel, adding that they are looking for industry partners to assist in promoting wilderness safety to visitors.

He also said there are several safety tips that tourists can implement.

"Download a map, research online hiking resources to see if there are groups who can give you advice, or even ask the online group if you can tag along for a hike. Walk in a group, dress appropriately, and hire a qualified guide."

Always remember the contact number for services such as Wilderness Search and Rescue and save the number - 021 937 0300 - to your phone.