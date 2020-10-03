9m ago

Treasury publishes interactive Covid-19 spending dashboard

Jenni Evans
(Screengrab from National Treasury)
(Screengrab from National Treasury)
National Treasury
  • The National Treasury has published its Covid-19 spending information for the public to peruse. 
  • The dashboard shows who gets what and for which items. 
  • Its publication is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive to submit full information on Covid-19 spending.

The National Treasury has published its available Covid-19 spending information for the public to see where R2 billion is going. 

This was in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's instructions to submit full information. 

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and Treasury worked together in collating the information and procurement information was published on Treasury's website.

It has since issued more instructions on spending reports and it will be updated and shared. 

READ | SA's rotten cops among most crooked during Covid-19, finds Corruption Watch report

The interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard enables filtering per supplier across all organs of state reported and includes actual items bought and total order amounts. 

Hovering a mouse over the pie brings up amounts and who it went to.

"The data will be regularly updated as and when organs of state provide reports and there is a requirement for all organs of state to report on their procurement spend monthly which will be published," the statement said. 

The information can be found here.

