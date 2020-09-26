53m ago

Tremor felt in Cape Town after earthquake reported off SA’s coast

Cape Town.
Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town's residents reportedly experienced tremors on Saturday night after, according to the US Geological Survey, a slight earthquake was felt in certain parts of the city.

The US Geological Survey issued an advisory on Saturday night, in which it warned to exercise caution in the coming hours "after a magnitude 6.2 offshore earthquake struck at approximately 19.10 (local time) on 26 September".

A few hours after the advisory, several residents reported experiencing a tremors.

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie also stated that he experienced a tremor at his house, which lasted for about 10 seconds.

The City's Disaster Risk Management noted reports from numerous suburbs of a tremor that was experienced, however, the City said was not in a position to provide comment until it was confirmed by the South African Council for Geoscience.

The Disaster Risk Management - in a statement on Saturday - did confirm that at this stage the tremor did not appear to cause any impact on infrastructure of public safety. 


Compiled by Canny Maphanga.

