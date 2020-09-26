Tremor felt in Cape Town after earthquake reported off SA’s coast

The City of Cape Town's residents reportedly experienced tremors on Saturday night after, according to the US Geological Survey, a slight earthquake was felt in certain parts of the city.

The US Geological Survey issued an advisory on Saturday night, in which it warned to exercise caution in the coming hours "after a magnitude 6.2 offshore earthquake struck at approximately 19.10 (local time) on 26 September".

Prelim M6.2 Earthquake south of Africa Sep-26 17:10 UTC, updates https://t.co/PpKyrEAC4J — USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) September 26, 2020

A few hours after the advisory, several residents reported experiencing a tremors.

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie also stated that he experienced a tremor at his house, which lasted for about 10 seconds.

The City's Disaster Risk Management noted reports from numerous suburbs of a tremor that was experienced, however, the City said was not in a position to provide comment until it was confirmed by the South African Council for Geoscience.

The Disaster Risk Management - in a statement on Saturday - did confirm that at this stage the tremor did not appear to cause any impact on infrastructure of public safety.





Anyone else feel the tremors in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town? #earthquake — Anne Hedonia (@coprolalia_) September 26, 2020

I felt like an earthquake in Cape Town just now. Almost fell off my bed, it was that strong !!



Checking on news now. — Wise - Trader (@Wise__Trader) September 26, 2020

Guys did anyone kn Cape Town just feel a huge rumbling? Almost like a minor earthquake? — Soyama. (@_soyama_d) September 26, 2020

Compiled by Canny Maphanga.

