1h ago

add bookmark

Trevor Manuel threatens legal action against JJ Tabane for claiming he helped form Cope

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Trevor Manuel.
Trevor Manuel.
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
  • Trevor Manuel has written to JJ Tabane to request a retraction of allegations that he had a hand in the formation of Cope. 
  • Manuel has given Tabane until the close of business on Wednesday to retract his statement. 
  • If not, Manuel threatens to pursue legal action against the outspoken media personality. 

Infuriated by allegations made by JJ Tabane that he had a hand in the formation of Cope, former finance minister Trevor Manuel gave the media personality until the close of business on Wednesday to retract "the falsehoods".

In a letter dated 9 May, and seen by News24, Manuel confronted Tabane regarding his interview on a podcast, "The Hustlers Corner", which was aired on YouTube three weeks ago. 

"I am compelled to address you in relation to certain statements you made relating to and concerning me, among others. During the aforementioned interview, you boldly claimed that I and several others played a role in the formation of Cope.

READ | TREVOR MANUEL TO JJ TABANE: 'Withdraw false, unlawful statement' I was involved in Cope formation

"After mentioning me, you said, 'They can deny all they want' and 'He (in reference to me) can be as angry as he wants'. Well, I am not angry, but I am outraged at the falsehoods you spread," he said, adding:

Your statement is simply not true. You peddled this false narrative in the full knowledge of its falseness by virtue of, at least, your apparent involvement in the formation of Cope at the time.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) member also bemoaned the fact that Tabane was "an experienced, highly qualified media personality", whose utterances carried a lot of influence in public discourse. 

As such, Manuel went on to say: "You will appreciate your wrongful and unlawful conduct has caused me and continues to cause me great harm.

"In the circumstances, I hereby call upon you to unreservedly withdraw the false, wrongful and unlawful statements you made of and concerning me during the aforesaid interview and ensure that your apology is prominently published in the print and electronic format media.

Adriaan Basson | Is John Steenhuisen gearing up to become president?

"I also require you to apologise for the harm your unlawful conduct has caused and continues to cause me.

"Your statements and utterances shape and influence public opinion, more so than is ordinarily the case because of your stature and own media profile."

He gave Tabane "until close of business on Wednesday, 11 May 2022, to comply with my above demands", failing which, he said, he would "have no alternative but to commence legal proceedings". 


Former senior ANC member and one of Cope's founding members, Mbhazima Shilowa, took to social media platform Twitter and cautioned against individuals peddling unsubstantiated narratives regarding the formation of the political party. 

"This is all I will say about the 'revelations' by JJ Tabane. People should go back to what happened at the Hefer Commission, especially when my friends and comrades, Mo and Mac, faced Moerane, not to mention Vusi and Ranjeni. One would think that people then learned never to peddle lies."

READ | Why the next elections will be 'uncharted territory' for the IEC

At the time of the founding of Cope, Manuel was an ANC NEC member and he remained a member until he stepped down at the 53rd National Conference, which convened in Mangaung in December 2012. 

JJ Tabane
JJ Tabane.

He said Tabane's allegations that he was involved in the formation of Cope, while an ANC NEC member, impugned his integrity. 

"From my perspective, you have accused me of duplicitous conduct. This incorrect perception, unless immediately retracted and corrected, can and will take hold in the minds of the public at large, thereby undermining my standing in the broader South African community," he said. 

Manuel was finance minister from 1996 to 2009. 

News24 attempted to get comment from Tabane via numerous phone calls and text messages. His response will be added once received.

In addition to Manuel, Tabane also claimed that former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe and current Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, among others, were involved in the formation of Cope. 

Following Tabane's allegations, ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu approached the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to demand an investigation into the claim. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copetrevor manueljj tabanemediapolitics
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10649 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.08
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.92
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,850.14
+0.6%
Silver
21.82
+2.6%
Palladium
2,054.50
-0.7%
Platinum
989.00
+2.1%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,327
+1.6%
All Share
67,955
+1.5%
Resource 10
70,798
+1.8%
Industrial 25
76,015
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,393
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo