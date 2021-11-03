1h ago

Trial date set for former North West NPA boss accused of shoplifting

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
A former NPA head is accused of shoplifting.
SimpleImages, Getty Images

Advocate Jeanette Neveling, the former head of the Special Commercial Crimes Unit in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the North West, who has been accused of theft, will stand trial next year. 

Neveling, 53, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.  

The case was postponed to 28 February 2022 for trial. 

She had previously applied for the case not to be prosecuted. This was dismissed.  

North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Neveling resigned from her post, and that her contract had ended on 30 October.

In August, Limpopo prosecutor, advocate Mashudu Mudau, was appointed to lead the case.

On Wednesday, Mudau did not oppose the request for a postponement.

The State was ready to proceed with the case, said the NPA.

Neveling was arrested in February. She was accused of shoplifting at a retail shop at The Crossing Shopping Mall in Mmabatho. She allegedly stole clothing and food items valued at about R3 000.

She is out on R500 bail. 

