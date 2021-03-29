Trial date set for Julius Malema's firearm discharge case

The trial date has been set in the court case of EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman.

Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

The charges stem from a 2018 incident in which Malema was captured on camera using what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

On Monday, Malema appeared before East London Regional Court Magistrate Twanette Olivier.

Olivier set the trial for 23 to 27 August 2021.

The alleged incident happened at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

EFF members, including EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Eastern Cape EFF chairman Yazini Tetyana and several other leaders, were in court to show support for Malema and raised concern about postponements in the case.



Speaking to journalists outside the court, Pambo said:

Obviously we do know this is a waste of time and they are trying to derail us. We are concerned about the delays.

The National Prosecuting Authority could not be reached immediately to respond to Pambo's statement. Their comment will be added once received.



Asked for comment, a smiling Snyman said "no comment".

Malema also declined to comment and angrily snapped at News24, accusing the reporter of "pushing" him. This happened as the politician was approaching the exit of the court building, before he was whisked away in a black SUV.

