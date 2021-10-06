Trial date set for SA doctor accused of killing her 3 children in New Zealand

The trial date of a South African doctor charged with killing her three children has been set for March 2023.

Her defence team is reportedly preparing an independent psychiatric report.

Dr Lauren Dickason is charged with murdering her twin girls, Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6, last month.

Dickason, 40, a former Pretoria doctor, is charged with murdering her twin girls, Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6, last month.

The family recently moved to New Zealand after her husband, Dr Graham Dickason, got a job as an orthopaedic surgeon.

She made her first court appearance on 18 September and was referred to hospital for mental evaluation.

She was due to have appeared in the High Court in Timaru via an audiovisual link from hospital on Tuesday, but the court heard more time was needed for her health assessment, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Her trial was set to start on 20 March 2023, according to News Hub.

A health assessor preparing a psychiatric report requested that a second one be considered but Dickason's defence team said they were arranging an independent psychiatric report, New Zealand publication Stuff reported.

It reported that Dickason had not yet entered a plea.

Last month, her husband said he had forgiven her.

A letter by him was read to hundreds of people attending a candelight vigil outside the family home in Timaru.

He discovered his three girls' bodies when he came home from work.

"On Thursday, 16 September 2021, my life and Lauren's was turned upside down when our three precious angels were ripped away from us," the letter, read out by Reverend Alan Cummins, stated.

"It's a loss I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

He asked for everyone's prayers.

"Please also pray for my lovely Lauren as I honestly believe she is a victim of this tragedy as well. People that know her well will testify to that, I have no doubt. I have already forgiven her, and I urge you at your own time to do the same," he said in the letter."It is the key to healing for this loss we have all experienced."

Dickason is expected to appear in court again on 15 October.

