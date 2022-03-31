1h ago

Trial date to be set for Pretoria man accused of attacking his parents

Alex Mitchley
Ruan van Heerden and Colson Phelps.
Deaan Vivier
  • The criminal case of Ruan Van Heerden, accused of attacking his parents has been postponed for a trial date. 
  • It is understood that Van Heerden may enter into plea negotiations with the State. 
  • Van Heerden is accused of stabbing his mother more than 30 times during an attack in their Centurion home in 2020. 

As the criminal case of a man accused of attacking his parents and stabbing his mother more than 30 times nears trial, the possibility of plea negotiations cannot be excluded. 

Ruan van Heerden, who was 18 at the time of the alleged attack, and his friend Carlson Phelps, 22, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter was postponed to next Wednesday, 6 April, when a trial date would be arranged. 

News24 reliably understands that Van Heerden may approach the State to enter into plea negotiations which, if successful, would result in a plea agreement. 

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told News24 that the State could not confirm if the accused intended on entering into a plea agreement, but said the defence had indicated that they were ready to proceed with trial. 

Crime 

News24 previously reported that Van Heerden's mother, Magda Van Heerden, was stabbed 36 times during the late night attack and was left for dead, while her husband, Barnie - who was sleeping at the time - was also attacked at their home in Pierre van Ryneveld in 2020. Barnie was stabbed, and a golf club was used to beat him repeatedly.

Van Heerden and his friend allegedly stole valuables - including cellphones, cash and Barnie's bank cards - and fled in his vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned near Tembisa, and Van Heerden was arrested a day later after allegedly using his father's bank card to pay for a 600 kilometre Uber trip to Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape.

Murder 

Van Heerden and Phelps face charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and theft.

However, it was expected that one of the attempted murder charges would be changed to murder after Magda died nearly two years after the attack in October 2021. 

A well-placed source previously told News24 that if her death could be linked to the injuries she sustained during the attack, the State would pursue a murder charge against them.

Magda, who had lupus, was badly injured and had extensive damage to her bowel, kidneys, and intestines. As a result, she had to undergo dialysis three times a week.

Barnie told News24 that Magda had to undergo surgery in September last year when doctors tried to reattach her bowel. The operation was not successful, and there were complications. 

She remained hospitalised until her death. 

"My wife fought hard, but things did not get better," Barnie said.

The final charge sheet was expected to be handed over to the accused at the next court appearance. 

