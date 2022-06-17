Trial of alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu set for October

The trial of alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu is set to start in October.

The former Ukhozi FM radio personality was charged with inciting violence during the unrest and riots that brought the province to its knees.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Mchunu made a brief appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

The former Ukhozi FM radio personality has been charged with inciting violence during the unrest in July 2021.

On Friday morning, Mchunu was not flanked by armed men in black, as was the case during his previous court appearance in March.

During that court appearance, prosecutor Yusuf Baba requested that the case be postponed so that he could verify documents provided by the defence, and the matter was rolled over to Friday.

On Friday, Mchunu confidently entered the dock, and the case was postponed to 12 October for trial.

Mchunu is widely known as a fierce supporter of former president Jacob Zuma. Mchunu surrendered to Durban police on 19 July on a charge of inciting public violence during a media briefing that was held at a Bryanston hotel on 11 July. The media briefing was in support of the former president's release.

He was charged with inciting public violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

Mchunu was released on R2 000 bail last year.

