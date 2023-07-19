1h ago

Trial of Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers adjourns after Zandile Khumalo falls ill

Belinda Pheto
The Senzo Meyiwa trial adjourned abruptly on Wednesday, as Zandile Khumalo said she is not feeling well.
Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
  • The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa had to adjourn early on Wednesday.
  • This was after the State's first witness Zandile Khumalo said she was ill.
  • The defence had been due to cross-examine her after lunch.

The trial of five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa adjourned abruptly in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday after State witness Zandile Khumalo claimed she was not feeling well.

A visibly irritated Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told the prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, he was uncomfortable adjourning the matter without knowing the full reasons.

Mokgoatlheng then instructed Khumalo to take the stand and say what was wrong with her, to which she responded by saying she had pain in her chest.

She had been due to be cross-examined by the defence after lunch.

Earlier in the day, immediately after lunch, Baloyi had asked for a brief adjournment and didn't seem comfortable with stating his reasons on record.

Pushed by Mokgoatlheng for an explanation, Baloyi said there were problems with Zandile's accommodation, which he needed to sort out.

Mokgoatlheng pointed out to Baloyi that the accommodation issues with Zandile were familiar and had also previously occurred in the first trial (which was nullified).

The five men alleged to be the killers of Meyiwa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The trial will continue on Thursday. 


