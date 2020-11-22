1h ago

Tributes pour in as UDM loses another leader to Covid-19

Lizeka Tandwa
UDM chairperson Mncedisi Filtane
PHOTO: Cara-Lee Dorfling
  • UDM deputy chair Mncedisi Filtane has died.
  • The news was announced on social media by party leader Bantu Holomisa.
  • He died just days after former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani – also a UDM leader – was buried.

The UDM has lost another leader to Covid-19. Party leader Bantu Holomisa announced that party chairperson, Mncedisi Filtane, had succumbed to the virus on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Holomisa said Filtane, an MPL in the Eastern Cape legislature, was admitted to hospital on Friday due to low levels of oxygen.

"We have lost a gentleman and a father," Holomisa said. He added that more information would be released in due course.

Messages of condolences from political leaders have since started pouring in on social media.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said Filtane was a gentleman who was passionate about politics, articulate and unrepentant in his belief in social justice.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula also extended his condolences to the UDM and the Filtane family.

Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu expressed shock and said Filtane was health conscious and full of life.

IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe said Filtane was hard working and passionate about fixing South Africa.

"But I will remember him for his sense of humour as well and that infectious laugh."

His death comes just days after former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was buried after he died due to Covid-19 complications.

Bobani was diagnosed with Covid-19 more than three weeks ago and had been hospitalised.

