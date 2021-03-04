40m ago

Tributes pour in for 'fearless and dedicated' Karima Brown

Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba
Karima Brown is seen during the protest against SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng outside the Auckland Park studios.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images
  • Journalist Karima Brown was severely ill in hospital in recent weeks.
  • She contracted Covid-19.
  • Brown was a seasoned political commentator and broadcaster.

Condolences have been pouring in following the death of veteran journalist and broadcaster, Karima Brown.

She died on Thursday after being hospitalised with a Covid-19-related illness. 

Brown held various senior media positions, from political editor at Business Day to group executive editor at Independent Media.

Most recently she hosted the programme The Fix on eNCA.

READ | Veteran journalist Karima Brown has died after battle with Covid-19

The news of Brown's death came as a shock to her family, colleagues and viewers who enjoyed her thoughtful and hard-hitting political analysis on their screens.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said Brown would be remembered for her fearlessness, adding that she was no stranger to controversy.

"One of the many things she will be remembered for was taking on EFF leader Julius Malema after he had published her cellphone number on Twitter and accused her of sending spies to an EFF meeting. She sued him and won. The case will be remembered for being a significant building block for 'an environment where journalists can do their work i.e. to report without fear or favour and to hold the powerful to account'," Sanef said.

It said Brown was a mentor to many young, upcoming journalists. 

Sanef had written to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize requesting journalists be included in the list of essential workers meant to be first in line for the  Covid-19 vaccines.  

Brown's media colleagues also took to social media to express their shock, sharing their fondest memories they had of Brown. 

The National Press Club also honoured Brown as a fearless and committed journalist who stood up against corruption, adding that it was disappointing that, even in death, she continued to be reviled by some people on social media. 

The ANC also sent its condolences to her loved ones. The party said journalism had lost one of its most dedicated and courageous servants.

OBITUARY | Karima Brown: 'A fearless commitment to having necessary conversations'

"We join millions of South Africans who say that the passing of Karima Brown is a huge loss to the media world. As the ANC, we will remember her for her selfless commitment to the liberation of the people of South Africa.  

"Karima Brown grew up in the ANC family and dedicated most of her life to the struggle for a just, democratic and non-racial South Africa. She was part of the activists who worked for the launch of the South African Youth Congress (SAYCO) as well as the building of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas)," the ANC said. 

Brown was described as a fiercely independent, courageous, fearless and uncompromising journalist who inspired junior journalists.

The ANC said her voice and contribution would be sorely missed. 

Cosatu also sent its condolences, saying Brown's untimely death created a vacuum, not only in the media fraternity, but the entire country.

"She will be remembered as a passionate and forthright journalist and political commentator who never shied away from engaging in the battle of ideas. May her soul rest in peace," Cosatu said.

