1h ago

add bookmark

Tributes pour in for former deputy minister Mluleki George

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mluleki George.
Mluleki George.
Lulama Zenzile, Die Burger
  • Tributes are pouring in for former deputy defence minister Mluleki George, who died on Tuesday.
  • George served as deputy defence minister from 29 April 2004 until 25 September 2008.
  • The ANC and government said they were saddened by his death and offered their condolences.

National government and the ANC have paid tribute to former deputy defence minister Mluleki George.

George, who served in the portfolio from 29 April 2004 until 25 September 2008, died on Tuesday.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams conveyed condolences and said government was saddened by George's death.

George served as a Member of Parliament from 1994 until September 2008.

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, said: "We have lost another patriot. A person who served with humility and fought for the freedom of our people. He was a political activist at heart but also a great leader. His passion for the betterment of South Africa was seen in his actions. His passing surely leaves us poorer as a nation."

George also played a role in the unification of sport in the country in the early 1990s.

He served as the president of the National Sports Council and was also elected the vice-president of the South African Rugby Football Union from 1993 to 1998.

George was also a member of the International Rugby Board from 1994 to 1997.

READ | Covid-19 claims 'sport unifier' Mluleki George

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said George contributed enormously to the downfall of apartheid, as well as in the reconstruction and development of the country following the 1994 democratic breakthrough.

"George was a founder member of the United Democratic Front (UDF). He was also executive member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Border Region in 1990. George also served as chairperson of the ANC Amathole Region in the Eastern Cape.

"He played a key role in the transformation of sport. Among other things, he was founder member of the National Sports Council in 1988 as well as founder and executive member of the National Olympic Committee of South Africa in 1989," said Mabe.

George also served as treasurer-general of the Congress of the People (Cope) which was formed in 2008.

"The ANC is grateful for his service to the nation and for his role in the creation of a free and democratic South Africa. We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all freedom-loving people of South Africa. We hope they will find comfort and strength in the knowledge that the nation shares in their grief," Mabe said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmluleki george
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 15389 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12997 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4830 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
18.47
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.84)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.12)
Gold
1906.75
(-2.23)
Silver
26.99
(-2.04)
Platinum
1099.50
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
53.52
(+4.91)
Palladium
2436.01
(-0.32)
All Share
61857.42
(+1.54)
Top 40
56877.60
(+1.61)
Financial 15
11676.35
(+0.39)
Industrial 25
79959.54
(+0.22)
Resource 10
63718.39
(+3.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo