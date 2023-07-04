Tributes pour in for rugby coach killed in paragliding accident in Cape Town

The Irish rugby community is mourning the death of former player and coach Greig Oliver.

Oliver died in a paragliding accident in Sea Point on Monday afternoon.

The incident is still being investigated, police say.

Tributes have poured in for former rugby player and coach Greig Oliver, 58, who died in a paragliding accident in Sea Point on Monday.

The SA Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA) said two tandem pilots had a mid-air collision, causing one pilot to "deploy his reserve [parachute] and land in the breaking waves with his passenger".

"It is believed that the passenger subsequently drowned, and the pilot was treated for minor injuries.

"Several pilots also assisted with the rescue and were treated for injuries afterwards," said SAHPA spokesperson Louis Stanford.

In a statement, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said Oliver was in South Africa to support his son, who plays as a scrumhalf for the Ireland Under-20 team.

A former Scotland player, Oliver held various coaching roles at Munster Rugby over the years.

He had also worked as an assistant coach of the Ireland Under-20 side.

In a statement, World Rugby said Oliver had competed in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 for Scotland and had a "reputation as a talented coach of up-and-coming talent".

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts added: "Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

"Today's news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig's wife, Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace."

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: "On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland Under-20 squad and the Irish rugby community at this difficult time.

"All the players at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship stand in solidarity with Jack, his teammates and the Oliver family and a moment's silence will be observed across all Tuesday's matches as a mark of respect.

"We have also offered our full support to the Ireland team in South Africa."

Standford added the rescue was coordinated by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre, with the rescue effort being conducted by the NSRI.

"SAHPA is gathering evidence and witness reports and has handed the matter to the Accident and Incident Investigations Division for further investigation," he said.

Standford appealed for witnesses to contact the SAHPA.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Sea Point police opened an inquest docket after the accident on Monday afternoon.

He added the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.

"The case is still in the very early stages of the investigation.

"However, it is confirmed that a 58-year-male was declared deceased on the scene after his body was retrieved from the ocean with the assistance of the NSRI," said Van Wyk.