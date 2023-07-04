5m ago

Share

Tributes pour in for rugby coach killed in paragliding accident in Cape Town

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Greig Oliver
Greig Oliver
Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
  • The Irish rugby community is mourning the death of former player and coach Greig Oliver.
  • Oliver died in a paragliding accident in Sea Point on Monday afternoon.
  • The incident is still being investigated, police say.

Tributes have poured in for former rugby player and coach Greig Oliver, 58, who died in a paragliding accident in Sea Point on Monday.

The SA Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (SAHPA) said two tandem pilots had a mid-air collision, causing one pilot to "deploy his reserve [parachute] and land in the breaking waves with his passenger".

"It is believed that the passenger subsequently drowned, and the pilot was treated for minor injuries.

"Several pilots also assisted with the rescue and were treated for injuries afterwards," said SAHPA spokesperson Louis Stanford.

In a statement, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said Oliver was in South Africa to support his son, who plays as a scrumhalf for the Ireland Under-20 team.  

READ | Former Scotland rugby player dies while tandem paragliding after in-air collision above Sea Point Promenade

A former Scotland player, Oliver held various coaching roles at Munster Rugby over the years.

He had also worked as an assistant coach of the Ireland Under-20 side.

In a statement, World Rugby said Oliver had competed in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 for Scotland and had a "reputation as a talented coach of up-and-coming talent".

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts added: "Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

"Today's news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig's wife, Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace."

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: "On behalf of World Rugby and the global rugby family, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the Oliver family, the Ireland Under-20 squad and the Irish rugby community at this difficult time.

"All the players at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship stand in solidarity with Jack, his teammates and the Oliver family and a moment's silence will be observed across all Tuesday's matches as a mark of respect.

"We have also offered our full support to the Ireland team in South Africa."

Standford added the rescue was coordinated by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre, with the rescue effort being conducted by the NSRI.

READ | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses

"SAHPA is gathering evidence and witness reports and has handed the matter to the Accident and Incident Investigations Division for further investigation," he said.

Standford appealed for witnesses to contact the SAHPA.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Sea Point police opened an inquest docket after the accident on Monday afternoon.

He added the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.

"The case is still in the very early stages of the investigation.

"However, it is confirmed that a 58-year-male was declared deceased on the scene after his body was retrieved from the ocean with the assistance of the NSRI," said Van Wyk.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidentsdrownings
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1521 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 4661 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 88 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

2h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

52m ago

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.65
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.73
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.32
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
924.90
+0.6%
Palladium
1,252.96
-0.5%
Gold
1,926.58
+0.3%
Silver
22.97
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.65
-1.0%
Top 40
70,823
-0.2%
All Share
76,114
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,760
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,498
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,181
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

52m ago

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

3h ago

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

3h ago

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo