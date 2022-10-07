12m ago

add bookmark

Trigger warning: 13 people killed as Cape Town reels from bloody week of shootings

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Thirteen people were killed in a bloody week of shootings across Cape Town, stretching from Steenberg to Camps Bay and Vrygrond. 
  • At least two of the shootings left taxi drivers dead, with alleged gangsters killed in others.
  • Police have fanned out to investigate, and the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officers are keeping a close watch on Camps Bay.

It was a bloody week of shootings in Cape Town, with bodies dropping in Camps Bay, Steenberg and Vrygrond, leaving residents shocked as the first "normal" holiday season since the Covid-19 lockdown draws near.

The latest was a shooting in Steenberg, on the road to Muizenberg, where two men were killed in a black Mercedes-Benz in broad daylight, and four were injured.

News24's sister publication, People's Post, reported that the men killed in Thursday's shooting were understood to have been high-ranking 27s gang members on their way to Kraaifontein after a visit to Pollsmoor Prison.

Police retrieved at least 30 cartridges from the scene. 

In February 2021, William "Red" Stevens, on bail with with others in connection with the murder of international steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein, was shot dead in Kraaifontein.

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, said Thursday's shooting was at about 11:45 on Prince George Drive, and the victims were understood to be between 33 and 37 years old. 

Pictures circulating from the scene showed bullet holes in the Mercedes and one person in a Nike top shot in the head. The neighbourhood would have been bustling as it is school holidays.

READ | Taxi association mourns loss of driver killed in Camps Bay shooting

Van Wyk said the police were investigating the possibility of it being linked to a gang, and the Anti-Gang Unit was investigating. 

Meanwhile, the famous beach and restaurant strip in Camps Bay was rocked by a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, which the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) thinks was due to a taxi route dispute.

Police were called out to a shooting at 15:40 in Victoria Road and found a man shot dead. Close by, they found another man, also dead. The shooters fled. Investigations were continuing. 

Theories that the shooting was related to the conflict in the taxi industry were confirmed by Cata public relations officer Mkululeko Sityebi, who said one of their affiliate drivers from the Hout Bay Taxi Association (HBTA) was killed. 

He said another driver from HBTA was critically wounded and taken to hospital, and a third victim who had no links to the industry, was killed as gunshots rang out.

Sityebi told News24 that there was some rivalry about which taxis could service the route between Camps Bay and the Cape Town CBD since only MyCiTi buses were legally permitted to use the route.

Camps Bay beach strip where people were shot
The scene where two people were killed in Camps Bay.

Further afield in Vrygrond, near Muizenberg, a series of shootings unfolded over a number of days, starting last Friday night and ending on Sunday, leaving several people dead.

Vrygrond is a suburb near Muizenberg on the opposite side of Cape Town to Camps Bay and, according to the Western Cape police, a staggering nine people were shot dead there. It is not far from Lavender Hill, which has also been hit by gun violence. 

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said extra forces had been deployed to the area to quell the violence and they would stay there until police were satisfied that calm had been restored. 

SA National Taxi Council public relations officer Makhosandile Tumana told News24 that the shootings were linked to an inexplicable skirmish by the Junky Funky Kids (JFK), a gang which operates in Vrygrond. 

He said urgent talks between the taxi operators in Vrygrond and the JFKs were facilitated through a neutral party.

He said two taxi drivers and a "gaardjie" (conductor), and members of the JFKs were among the dead.   

"We were so surprised," he said.

He continued: 

Usually, when the gangs have a problem with the taxis, they talk to us. They were stoning our vans. They made us feel as though they were fighting with us.

However, when he was speaking on Thursday, he felt that peace had been restored. 

Swartbooi said three people had been arrested in connection with the shootings, but further details were not immediately available.

Ward councillor Mandy Marr told News24 there was generally no gang warfare in Vrygrond because there was only one gang. 

The series of shootings is thought to have been sparked by the murder of a gang leader in Fish Hoek, although further details of that were not known either. 

It is also not clear whether these shootings were in any way connected to the murder of the late Rashied Staggie's son, Abdullah Boonzaaier, and an 11-year-old child in Beatrix Court in Manenberg in September. 

READ | Lavender Hill residents on edge as prominent gang boss set to be buried

Staggie, the once-powerful leader of the Hard Livings gang, was assassinated in Salt River, Cape Town, almost three years ago.

The Western Cape government is lobbying for the devolution of policing responsibility to the province, arguing that it was well-placed to deal with the province's unique issues. 

Despite the ongoing shootings, the police have been chipping away and making arrests not just for gang-related matters and illegal possession of firearms.

Police officers cordon off residential street in n
Police officers at a crime scene in Steenberg, Cape Town.

But the spate of shootings seemed widespread after a shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg, left one person dead and another injured on Tuesday, in what police suspect was drug related.

Police also appeared to be getting a grip on extortion shootings that were terrorising Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Nyanga, following a string of arrests, including that of the alleged mastermind behind the scheme, Yanga Nyalara, a teacher-turned-taxi owner from the Eastern Cape. But the flaring up of gang violence will stretch them to their limits.

The Muizenberg police spent almost the whole of last weekend attending to all of the Vrygrond shootings, including going to a medical facility where a bullet-riddled body was brought in.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The Western Cape High Court is currently hearing a number of gang-related murder cases, with one being held in camera to protect the witnesses who are testifying. In that case, the alleged leader of the Terrible Josters from Delft is among the accused on trial.

On Monday, two self-confessed gangsters and a getaway driver pleaded guilty to murdering an alleged Hard Livings leader in retaliation for the murder of one of their own in a gang called the Vikings. One was given a 30-year jail sentence, but this does not appear to have had any effect on quelling the violence.

In the meantime, police operations to flush out guns continue, with daily reports of firearms seized.

One of the latest was the discovery of an imitation firearm and dangerous weapons on a group of people who raised the police's suspicions outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Five people were arrested.

Authorities have urged anyone with information that can help with their investigations into these shootings to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towngang violenceshootingscrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 814 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9305 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.98
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.06
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,710.60
-0.1%
Silver
20.74
+0.4%
Palladium
2,262.44
+0.0%
Platinum
924.76
-0.1%
Brent Crude
94.42
+1.1%
Top 40
59,416
0.0%
All Share
65,833
0.0%
Resource 10
63,279
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,027
0.0%
Financial 15
13,997
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo