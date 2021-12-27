Trio arrested for allegedly being linked to 36 cases of car theft

Three men were arrested in Soweto and Langlaagte for allegedly being linked to 36 car theft cases.

They appeared in two separate courts in the North West on Christmas Eve where their cases were postponed to 2022.

An addition four other people were arrested on Friday for allegedly being linked to the car theft syndicate.

Three people were arrested in Soweto and Langlaagte for allegedly being linked to 36 cases of motor vehicle theft, 17 counts of fraudulent face value documents, and two counts of possession of suspected stolen properties.



Daniel Magata, 37, Thobile Silindane, 34, and Kgaugelo Kubeka, 26, were all arrested on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said that the trio is alleged to have committed the crimes between June 2017 and June 2021 in Gauteng and the North West.

Magata and Silindane appeared in the Atamelang Magistrate's Court on Friday, where their case was remanded to 6 January 2022, while Kubeka was released on R500 bail after appearing in the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court. He will be back in court on 31 January.

"Upon further investigation, on Friday, 24 December 2021, four more suspects aged between 31 and 47 were also arrested in Mmabatho, Setlagole, and Madibogo after being linked to the syndicate. They are expected to appear before the Setlagole Periodical Court on Tuesday, 28 December 2021," said Tselanyane.

READ | Durban hijacker shoots himself in the leg after motorist puts up a fight

Meanwhile, Tselanyane said that 207 people had been arrested in the North West since Thursday, 23 December, through various multi-disciplinary Safer Festive Season Operations in the province.

86 people were arrested for alcohol-related offences such as public drinking and the illegal sale of alcohol.

"In addition, six others were apprehended for possession of dangerous weapons as well as possession of suspected stolen property. A total of 28 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while 234 fines were issued for road traffic-related offences," he said.

Those arrested are due to appear in various courts in the province on Tuesday.