Trio guilty of murder after burning man alive for attempting to steal TV

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
South Gauteng High Court.
Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks
  • The man was taken to a football pitch and burnt alive in October 2020.
  • The court was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the trio had acted in common purpose.
  • They had detained, assaulted and killed Pitso Mamaropeng Rampya.

Three people have been found guilty of murder in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for burning a man alive for attempting to steal a television.

In a recent judgment, Acting Judge Stuart Wilson found Norman Makgopa, Tumelo Makgopa and Dennis Pasha guilty of the kidnapping and premeditated murder of Pitso Mamaropeng Rampya. 

This comes after Rampya was taken to a nearby football pitch and burnt alive for stealing in October 2020.

According to court documents, on 8 October 2020, at Tswelopele Extension 8, near Tembisa, Rampya attempted to steal a television set from the Makgopa home.

Rampya was caught by Norman's spouse Mosibudi Modiba.

Rampya tried to flee, but he was caught by Tumelo, who brought him back to the residence.

The judgment stated:

Rampya told a series of lies. He tried at first to say that he was in the house because he was tired and hungry - presumably looking for something to eat or somewhere to sleep. He then suggested that he wanted to buy a television set and wanted to ask how much the Makgopas' set cost.

Rampya was released into the street, where a crowd slapped and kicked him.

He attempted to flee, but the assault continued with the crowd questioning why he was in the Makgopa residence.

The court heard that one of Makgopa's neighbours accused Rampya of being a criminal who had recently robbed and killed someone in the area.

"The way the crowd decided to deal with Rampya was to take him to a nearby football pitch and burn him alive.

"He was forced down onto the ground. A mattress was placed on top of him and then set alight. He burnt to death at the scene," the judgment stated.

Norman, Tumelo, Pasha, and Potego Mohlala were indicted on charges of kidnapping and premeditated murder.

During the trial, the State alleged that they were part of the crowd and that they participated in Rampya's detention, assault, and subsequent murder.

Norman denied being part of the crowd, but all the other accused persons admitted that they were present when Rampya was detained and assaulted outside the Makgopas' house.

The accused, however, denied participating in the murder and further denied being present when Rampya was burnt to death.

Mohlala was discharged from prosecution on 3 March 2022 after the State closed its case.


The court found, among other things, that it was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Norman, Tumelo, and Pasha, acted in common purpose with each other and with others in the crowd, detained, assaulted, and killed Rampya on 8 October 2020.

"Tumelo Makgopa and Pasha participated from the outset. They detained and assaulted Rampya on the street outside the Makgopas' house before dragging him to the sports field to be killed.

"I am satisfied that Norman Makgopa joined them at the sports field or shortly before the crowd reached the field. All three men prevented Rampya's escape, kicked Rampya when he was on the ground, and held him down under the mattress long enough to prevent him from escaping the fire that eventually killed him," the court concluded.

