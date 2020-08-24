Triple arrests after attack on farm outside Stellenbosch

The attack took place in the picturesque Banhoek Valley, over the Helshoogte Pass.

This was the same route the attackers allegedly took when they fled the farm on Friday morning.

Police acted swiftly, and made two arrests the next day.

Three people have been arrested in connection with an attack and abduction on a well-known farm east of Stellenbosch in the Cape Winelands last week.

The couple, Raymond and Betty O'Grady, were attacked at their famous Hillcrest Berry Farm early on Friday morning in the Banhoek Valley, east of Stellenbosch, not far from the rural hamlets of Kylemore and Pniel.

Raymond O'Grady was repeatedly stabbed in the head, while the suspects took his his wife Betty with them as they made off with a double-cab bakkie.

In a twist, Betty was then left in the vehicle in the Stellenbosch suburb of Kayamandi – when the suspects fled.

Shortly after the attack on Friday, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: "According to information, the victims in their 70s were sleeping when three suspects who were armed with knives and sticks entered the house. The suspects stabbed the man multiple times and kidnapped the wife, they drove with her in the victim's Toyota LDV and dropped her in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch with no injuries. The male victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment."

The next day, "two male suspects - both aged 31 - were arrested on Saturday in connection with the house robbery, attempted murder, and kidnapping, [the] investigation is on-going", said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

She added that a total of three people had now been arrested.

The family have declined to speak about the ordeal, thus far, but a family member confirmed on Friday that the couple were extremely traumatised. Raymond O'Grady was treated for his head-wounds in a local hospital.

It is understood the three accused made a first appearance in court on Monday. More details to follow.