Triple murder probed as three mowed down in block of flats in Cape Town suburb

During a bloody weekend in Cape Town, three people were shot dead in a Grassy Park block of flats and a little girl sustained a bullet wound to her face in suspected gang violence about a kilometre away.

The Anti-Gang Unit is probing the triple murder in which gunmen mowed down a 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 56 and 36, on the corner of Lake Road and Sixth Avenue on Sunday night.

"The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said on Monday.

Local community police forum chairperson Melvin Jonkers said shots were fired on a staircase between the first and second floors. He said a fourth person had been injured in the bloodbath.

"I can't confirm if they were the target," he added.

The block, according to Jonkers, was known for attracting untoward behaviour.

He said:

It's a problem. Most of the gangsters active in Grassy Park hang out there.

Jonkers told News24 there had been an uptick in the number of shootings in recent weeks in the Grassy Park precinct.

Among the casualties was a little girl who was shot in her home on Saturday.

Traut said an attempted murder case was being investigated after the 5-year-old was struck by the stray bullet in Third Avenue in Lotus River, just over a kilometre away from the triple murder scene.

"The victim was admitted to a medical facility for treatment while the suspects are being sought by police," he said.

Jonkers added that the child had been in their flat in Robyn Court when a bullet came careening through the window.

He said the bullet hit her in the cheek and has since been removed.

"This was an innocent girl hit in a random gang shooting," an incensed Jonkers said.

"We condemn gangsterism. Almost every time there is a shooting, there are innocent people caught in the crossfire. Gangs and drugs are having a worse effect than the [Covid-19] pandemic in our community."

