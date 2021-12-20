1h ago

add bookmark

Triple murder probed as three mowed down in block of flats in Cape Town suburb

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Radiant Mansions was the scene of a shooting.
Radiant Mansions was the scene of a shooting.
Facebook, 1Second Cape Town Community updates
  • Two men and a woman were shot dead in a block of flats in Grassy Park on Sunday night.
  • The triple murder occurred a day after a child was shot in the face, just over a kilometre away.
  • According to the local community police forum, there has been an uptick in gang violence in recent weeks.

During a bloody weekend in Cape Town, three people were shot dead in a Grassy Park block of flats and a little girl sustained a bullet wound to her face in suspected gang violence about a kilometre away.

The Anti-Gang Unit is probing the triple murder in which gunmen mowed down a 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 56 and 36, on the corner of Lake Road and Sixth Avenue on Sunday night.

READ | Six killed in gruesome Durban shooting

"The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said on Monday.

Local community police forum chairperson Melvin Jonkers said shots were fired on a staircase between the first and second floors. He said a fourth person had been injured in the bloodbath.

(Photo: Facebook/1Second Cape Town Community updat
There has been a triple murder at Radiant Mansions.

"I can't confirm if they were the target," he added.

The block, according to Jonkers, was known for attracting untoward behaviour.

He said:

It's a problem. Most of the gangsters active in Grassy Park hang out there.

Jonkers told News24 there had been an uptick in the number of shootings in recent weeks in the Grassy Park precinct.

Among the casualties was a little girl who was shot in her home on Saturday.

Traut said an attempted murder case was being investigated after the 5-year-old was struck by the stray bullet in Third Avenue in Lotus River, just over a kilometre away from the triple murder scene.

"The victim was admitted to a medical facility for treatment while the suspects are being sought by police," he said.

Jonkers added that the child had been in their flat in Robyn Court when a bullet came careening through the window.

He said the bullet hit her in the cheek and has since been removed.

"This was an innocent girl hit in a random gang shooting," an incensed Jonkers said.

"We condemn gangsterism. Almost every time there is a shooting, there are innocent people caught in the crossfire. Gangs and drugs are having a worse effect than the [Covid-19] pandemic in our community."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmelvin jonkerswestern capecrimegang violenceshootings
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
21% - 2025 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 5046 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.90
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.85
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,797.84
-0.1%
Silver
22.37
+0.0%
Palladium
1,733.50
-2.9%
Platinum
929.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
63,691
-1.5%
All Share
70,123
-1.5%
Resource 10
66,919
-2.3%
Industrial 25
91,261
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,043
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo