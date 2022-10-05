Triple whammy hits Joburg: No water, no electricity and no one steering the ship

Johannesburg is facing a water crisis thanks to the combination of load shedding, poor infrastructure and poor planning.

With the introduction of a new Johannesburg mayor, until the new council is announced, there is no one in charge of the city's infrastructure.

Thousands of homes and businesses, and at least two major hospitals, have been left with little to no water supply.

A perfect storm has hit South Africa’s economic hub, which is facing a water crisis to match its power disaster. And not only is there no water and no electricity, there’s also no one steering the ship.

As is so often the case, the most vulnerable have been the worst hit. Two of Johannesburg’s big public hospitals, Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child, have had to ask doctors to bring in water so that they can at least flush the toilets to prevent the spread of infections.

Water outages have also hit thousands of households as Johannesburg has neglected to construct new water reservoirs and failed to maintain its existing infrastructure.

The population continues to expand by 150 000 people annually, with more and more people using the same aging infrastructure.

Water scientist Ayesha Laher called it a “perfect storm” of issues and said that from the outset "there hasn’t been the building of reservoirs to accommodate the growing population".

During the blackouts the city’s pump stations don’t work and there are no backup generators. As thousands feed off the reservoirs, the water is not replaced and eventually taps run dry.

News24 was unable to get hold of Johannesburg's new mayor, Dada Morero, to find out what the council’s plan is to mitigate these disruptions. However, after Friday’s removal of Mpho Phalatse, the reality is that there is no MMC in charge of environment and infrastructure services department (EISD).

Former EISD MMC Michael Sun said he expected that the day-to-day running of the city would continue but until a new council was announced there was no one to head up the projects.

“We had a few water projects that would have broken ground this week. The Northern Wastewater Treatment Works and the Lanseria Wastewater Treatment Works were two.

“We also had planned a [water] pipe replacement in the Fourways area and we were starting the replacement of the old asbestos pipes,” he said.

Much of the criticism of the DA-led multiparty government was that it did not focus on informal settlements.

“[The new government] may scrap these projects to focus on informal settlements. It’s easy to put up a few JoJo tanks but that is short-term planning and it doesn’t resolve the issue. Without a stable water supply it becomes expensive to keep filling up the tanks with water and in this heat the tanks get empty quickly.”

Sun said the issue was that there were not enough reservoirs to supply water to all 6 million residents.

And Rand Water had announced Stage 2 water restrictions.

Rand Water purifies and supplies bulk potable water. City utility Johannesburg Water obtains treated water from Rand Water, which it supplies and distributes to Johannesburg residents.

Sun said Rand Water could not supply more water than it was supplying to the city.

It’s now up to the new administration to ensure that there is enough water for the city.

Sun said:

Unfortunately, this is a boring subject and doesn’t excite voters, but it is important for the long run.

On Tuesday Rand Water notified the city of the Stage 2 water restrictions.

It said due to increased water demand, the capacity of Rand Water storage had decreased from 52% to 38%.

And the bulk supplier would restrict high demand customer meters in various parts of the city.

“The outcome is to reduce the current high consumption and restore capacity levels back to 60%.”

Professor Mike Muller, of the Wits School of Governance, a professional engineer and former director-general of water affairs, said that the change in political leadership in the Johannesburg metro should not be allowed to destabilise the work of Joburg Water.

“Although Joburg Water has its own board and management, there is a danger that political instability can lead to a confusion of priorities and a weakening of water strategies,” he said.

Water expert Anthony Turton said the water issues in Johannesburg was the same as it was everywhere in South Africa.

He said:

The typical strategy to store water in a city is to ensure there is enough water for 48 hours. For example, you count the residents and their water consumption and multiply it by 48 hours. This gives you the necessary backup. If there is load shedding for 12 hours that takes away a quarter of the water [pumped for storage in the reservoir], which is not replaced. In the meantime, this water is being consumed by residents.

Eventually the balance is lost, and reserves are used up.

Turton said the issue in Gauteng was that all water needed to travel uphill to get to storage so the pumps were necessary.

Laher explained the “perfect storm” of issues causing the taps to run dry.

It’s load shedding and no backup generators to keep pumps running during the power outages.

“There hasn’t been the building of reservoirs to accommodate the growing population. We also have allowed people to just build. For example, developments going up where there was previously a single family home.”

This puts strain on the infrastructure and no new infrastructure is being built to accommodate the increase. Added to this is an increase in illegal water connections.

Laher said the water infrastructure in Johannesburg had also not been replaced.

“The reticulation going from the reservoirs to residents is aging and broken.”

The leaks in Johannesburg are believed to be losing more water than the national average of 38%, as some of the pipes are as old as 60 years.

Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Project also determines the building of new water reservoirs in Johannesburg.

The city ultimately gets its water from the Katse Dam, which supplies water to the Vaal River System. Phase II of the project includes the construction of the Polihali Dam and a water transfer tunnel between the Polihali and the Katse. But Covid-19 has further delayed this construction.

All these factors combined is why some residents are without water and what a doctor at Rahima Moosa Hospital in Coronationville, is calling “a crisis”.

The doctor, speaking anonymously, said staff were asked to bring water from home.

“We are at the mercy of Joburg Water, who are sending water trucks to the hospital, but it’s not enough. Water is coming out of the taps in the main building, but the pressure is so low it’s just in the wards. The hospital has a borehole, but it can’t keep up with the demand.

“We’ve been asked to bring between 2l to 5l of water each so we can flush the toilets. The risk is of cross infections, clearly as the hygiene practises [cannot be met] if the toilets have no water.

“Even if the hospital is diverted from load shedding – which is most welcome – it doesn’t save us from the water supply issues that arise from it.”

He was speaking about last week’s announcement by City Power to exclude 10 of the city's hospitals and clinics from load shedding.

Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park has been excluded, but like Rahima Moosa, was now facing a water crisis.

Gauteng Department of Health on Tuesday said both hospitals were experiencing low water pressure despite having boreholes.



"Unfortunately, this is not sufficient to keep up with the water demands at each facility," the department said.

"Johannesburg Water is currently supplying water through mobile tankers and will continue delivery at an increased frequency and has isolated two towers to ensure supply to the facilities.”

Both hospitals feed off the Hursthill reservoir system which makes up the Commando System, which includes the Crosby and Brixton systems, and were described by Johannesburg Water as "critically low to empty" on Tuesday.

Residents in the area were furious as they told News24 that the water tankers were few and far between.

And to add to the problem, the SA Weather Service has put out a warning for a heat wave in Johannesburg, which started on Tuesday and is expected to continue into Thursday morning. It has advised residents to avoid exercise or activities which increase heat and to “stay hydrated with water”.

