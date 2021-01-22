36m ago

add bookmark

Tropical storm Eloise set to batter part of Kruger National Park

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A tropical storm is set to hit the Kruger Park.
A tropical storm is set to hit the Kruger Park.
iStock
  • Parts of the Kruger National Park will be hit by major rainfall and strong winds on Sunday due to tropical storm Eloise set to hit Mozambique.
  • According to the South African Weather Services, Eloise is expected to reach Tropical Cyclone status and make landfall near Beira in Mozambique.
  • Emergency teams are on standby in the park, monitoring the situation and will be activated if required. 

Various parts of the Kruger National Park will be affected by major rainfall and strong winds on Sunday due to tropical storm Eloise set to hit Mozambique.

According to the South African National Parks (SANParks), disaster teams in the park and external role-players are on high alert and monitoring its path as it approaches landfall.

"Our scientists, in conjunction with the South African Weather Services are closely monitoring developments and will advise on whether we need to evacuate camps in the affected areas or not."

"As a precautionary measure, we have already closed all gravel roads and some facilities in the Pafuri area after heavy rains which fell in the evening of 20 January 2021," said Kruger National Park's managing executive, Gareth Coleman.

READ | Brace yourself - here comes Cyclone Eloise

SANParks advised people with bookings at flagged camps in the far north such as Sirheni, Shimuwini and Bateleur Bushveld Camps as well as Sable Hide that they would be accommodated at Letaba, Mopani, Shingwedzi and Punda Maria Rest Camps.

According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS), Eloise was expected to reach tropical cyclone status and make landfall near Beira in Mozambique.

"It is expected to become an overland depression and result in significant rain over [the] eastern parts of South Africa.

SAWS warned that the north-eastern parts of South Africa could anticipate the onset of heavy tropical rain, especially along the escarpment and lowveld areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Coleman said emergency teams were on standby in the park, monitoring the situation and will be activated if required. 

"We urge tourists to be extra cautious during this period and to call our emergency number for any assistance only on 076 801 9679 or 013 735 0197/4064," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanparksmozambiquepolokwanelimpopoweather
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
40% - 355 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
19% - 169 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
41% - 361 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.47)
Gold
1841.78
(-1.47)
Silver
25.23
(-2.59)
Platinum
1093.50
(-2.39)
Brent Crude
56.05
(+0.02)
Palladium
2356.00
(-0.06)
All Share
63818.20
(-0.56)
Top 40
58716.53
(-0.43)
Financial 15
11667.16
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
86588.86
(+1.22)
Resource 10
62243.90
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo