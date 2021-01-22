Tropical storm Eloise set to batter part of Kruger National Park

Parts of the Kruger National Park will be hit by major rainfall and strong winds on Sunday due to tropical storm Eloise set to hit Mozambique.

According to the South African Weather Services, Eloise is expected to reach Tropical Cyclone status and make landfall near Beira in Mozambique.

Emergency teams are on standby in the park, monitoring the situation and will be activated if required.

Various parts of the Kruger National Park will be affected by major rainfall and strong winds on Sunday due to tropical storm Eloise set to hit Mozambique.

According to the South African National Parks (SANParks), disaster teams in the park and external role-players are on high alert and monitoring its path as it approaches landfall.

"Our scientists, in conjunction with the South African Weather Services are closely monitoring developments and will advise on whether we need to evacuate camps in the affected areas or not."

"As a precautionary measure, we have already closed all gravel roads and some facilities in the Pafuri area after heavy rains which fell in the evening of 20 January 2021," said Kruger National Park's managing executive, Gareth Coleman.

READ | Brace yourself - here comes Cyclone Eloise

SANParks advised people with bookings at flagged camps in the far north such as Sirheni, Shimuwini and Bateleur Bushveld Camps as well as Sable Hide that they would be accommodated at Letaba, Mopani, Shingwedzi and Punda Maria Rest Camps.

According to the South African Weather Services (SAWS), Eloise was expected to reach tropical cyclone status and make landfall near Beira in Mozambique.

"It is expected to become an overland depression and result in significant rain over [the] eastern parts of South Africa.

SAWS warned that the north-eastern parts of South Africa could anticipate the onset of heavy tropical rain, especially along the escarpment and lowveld areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Coleman said emergency teams were on standby in the park, monitoring the situation and will be activated if required.

"We urge tourists to be extra cautious during this period and to call our emergency number for any assistance only on 076 801 9679 or 013 735 0197/4064," he added.