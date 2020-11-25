29m ago

add bookmark

Truck attacks: Ramaphosa condemns 'mindless and bloody lawlessness'

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned recent violent attacks on trucks. 
  • Trucks have been petrol bombed in different parts of the country in the past few weeks.
  • Ramaphosa said the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry was being targeted could not be tolerated. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence and vandalism that is affecting the road freight industry and has commended the police for the arrests made in Gauteng. 

News24 reported that five trucks were set alight on the R59, between Parys and Sasolburg, just before 21:00 on Saturday. Last week, nine trucks with trailers were torched in Heidelberg.

"The president offers his sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of drivers who have lost their lives through the intimidation and violence perpetrated by criminals," Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Tuesday. 

"The president also offers his wishes for a speedy recovery to drivers who have sustained physical injuries and psychological trauma during these incidents."

Remnants of a burnt truck along the N3 freeway
Remnants of a burnt truck along the N3 freeway near Heidelberg.

Deeply concerned

Seale said Ramaphosa was deeply concerned about the effect of the violence on owners and employees of the affected trucking companies, as well as the economic disruption caused by the acts at a time when the country is focused on rebuilding the economy.

"As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted. We cannot tolerate this loss of life and destruction of property," Ramaphosa said. 

Ramaphosa welcomed arrests made in Gauteng.

He said he was confident that perpetrators in all parts of the country would be brought to book.

The president has directed Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and the ministers of transport, home affairs and police to submit a report on the matter to him.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Two trucks petrol bombed in Mpumalanga
PICS | 5 trucks set on fire on R59 between Parys and Sasolburg
Traffic affected on the N3 south near Heidelberg after 9 trucks torched
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosacrimehijackings
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 909 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1712 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 9431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.19
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.29
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.15)
Gold
1802.80
(-0.30)
Silver
23.11
(-0.62)
Platinum
961.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
47.84
(+3.78)
Palladium
2328.00
(+0.08)
All Share
57761.92
(+1.08)
Top 40
53049.43
(+1.09)
Financial 15
11674.99
(+2.97)
Industrial 25
80126.12
(+0.26)
Resource 10
52568.48
(+1.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20329.7) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo