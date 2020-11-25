Truck attacks: Ramaphosa condemns 'mindless and bloody lawlessness'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned recent violent attacks on trucks.

Trucks have been petrol bombed in different parts of the country in the past few weeks.

Ramaphosa said the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry was being targeted could not be tolerated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the violence and vandalism that is affecting the road freight industry and has commended the police for the arrests made in Gauteng.

News24 reported that five trucks were set alight on the R59, between Parys and Sasolburg, just before 21:00 on Saturday. Last week, nine trucks with trailers were torched in Heidelberg.

"The president offers his sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of drivers who have lost their lives through the intimidation and violence perpetrated by criminals," Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Tuesday.



"The president also offers his wishes for a speedy recovery to drivers who have sustained physical injuries and psychological trauma during these incidents."

News24 PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24

Deeply concerned

Seale said Ramaphosa was deeply concerned about the effect of the violence on owners and employees of the affected trucking companies, as well as the economic disruption caused by the acts at a time when the country is focused on rebuilding the economy.

"As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted. We cannot tolerate this loss of life and destruction of property," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa welcomed arrests made in Gauteng.

He said he was confident that perpetrators in all parts of the country would be brought to book.

The president has directed Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and the ministers of transport, home affairs and police to submit a report on the matter to him.

