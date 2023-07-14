1h ago

Truck attacks: Third person arrested in Mpumalanga

Botho Molosankwe
Police have made a third arrest in connection with the recent spate of attacks on trucks in various provinces.

Twenty-one trucks were set alight over the past few days in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo and on Thursday, police made a breakthrough when two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested. One of the arrested men is believed to have been caught on dash cam footage setting a truck alight.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Now a third man is behind bars after he was arrested in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Thursday night, according to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

All three are expected to appear in Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has dismissed suggestions of a link between the torching of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga and the anniversary of the July 2021 unrest.

READ | July 2021 unrest jitters: Army roped in to help stem spate of mysterious truck arson attacks

Meanwhile, during a press conference on the truck attacks on Tuesday, he said intelligence indicated that the attacks could be business related - not random acts of criminality.

"Evidence before us points to organised, coordinated and sophisticated operations that seek to undermine and sabotage the state," he said at the time.

Nine trucks were torched KwaZulu-Natal, nine others in Mpumalanga and three in Limpopo.


