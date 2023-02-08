08 Feb

add bookmark

Truck, bus and several cars involved in Gauteng crash, 4 people airlifted to hospital

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Netcare 911 responded to the scene on the N12 off-ramp where 53 people sustained injuries on Wednesday afternoon.
Netcare 911 responded to the scene on the N12 off-ramp where 53 people sustained injuries on Wednesday afternoon.
Netcare 911

Emergency services had their hands full rescuing the occupants of vehicles involved in a freak accident on the N12, near the Edenvale off-ramp, on Wednesday evening.

The spokesperson for Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst, said a loaded truck crashed into a bus and several other vehicles. 

"When medics arrived on the scene, patients were scattered throughout the area surrounding the crash site. Emergency personnel from Emer-G-Med, Netcare 911 and other private and government services assessed at least 43 patients. Most had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"However, four patients had sustained serious injuries," said Herbst. 

WATCH | Man, 31, arrested for driving over woman during street racing

Netcare, Emer-G-Med and government services airlifted the four critically injured people, while patients who sustained moderate and minor injuries were transported by ambulances.

The spokesperson for Ekurhuleni's disaster and emergency management, Erick Maloka, told News24 the injured were transported to various hospitals, including Milpark, Tambo Memorial and Joburg General Hospital.

Maloka said authorities were at the scene, and some routes were temporarily closed. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgaccidentstraffic
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the red carpet portion of SONA be scrapped this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's inappropriate given the state of the country
93% - 3606 votes
No, it's part of the tradition
7% - 266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.42
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.02
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
975.43
-1.1%
Palladium
1,658.90
+0.3%
Gold
1,879.63
+0.2%
Silver
22.41
+0.4%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
73,968
0.0%
All Share
79,976
0.0%
Resource 10
74,722
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,851
0.0%
Financial 15
16,339
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo