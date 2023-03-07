Truck driver involved in multi-vehicle crash in KwaZulu-Natal arrested

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested the truck driver involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the M41 highway in Umhlanga on Monday.

The driver allegedly fled the scene after his truck ploughed into multiple vehicles during peak traffic.

No fatalities were recorded, but scores of people suffered injuries, ranging from moderate to serious.

KZN police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the 23-year-old man handed himself in on Monday night.



"Durban north police are investigating a case of negligent and reckless driving," she said.

Ngcobo added that the man was expected to appear in court soon.

According to the KZN transport department, the truck's braking system allegedly failed - and 49 vehicles were damaged.



The department ordered a full-scale investigation.



In a statement, KZN transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka said a probe should look into the allegations of brake failure, the condition of the driver, and various other defects.

He said that, if the investigation revealed the truck was not roadworthy, "the government could also advocate for charges to be pressed against the truck owner".



