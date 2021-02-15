Truck driver stabbed to death on Free State highway

A truck driver has died after being stabbed during a robbery on the N1 in the Free State.

The police were called to the scene outside Verkeerdevlei on Friday at around 09:30 after traffic officers reported that a truck had been found on the side of the road, with its wheels missing.

"On the arrival of the police, a male person was found lying on the side of the left door... He was full of blood and had sustained an open wound to his head," police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

A sharp object had been used to inflict the head wound, Makhele said.

The truck driver was certified dead at the scene.

"Eight truck wheels were also stolen and the nuts were lying all over near the truck, with registration number HY 89 BW GP, and trailer, with registration number CSZ 107 FS. The truck was resting on stones," he added.

Charges of robbery and murder are being investigated.

