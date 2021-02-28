1h ago

Truck driver wanted in connection with fatal hit and run in George

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A truck driver is wanted for a hit and run in George.
  • The man was crossing the N2 when he was hit by a truck.
  • The truck fled towards Knysna.

Police in Conville, George, are seeking assistance in tracing a truck driver involved in a hit and run incident that left a man dead.

The incident took place on Friday on the N2 between Borcherds and Thembalethu, George, at about 05:00.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the body was found by a police officer patrolling in the area.

"A member of the police patrolled the highway when he found the body of the man with multiple injuries lying on the road. He was declared dead by paramedics on scene.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim crossed the road when he was hit by the truck. The vehicle proceeded in the direction of Knysna from George. Anyone with information may contact the investigation officer, Warrant Officer Clive Papers on (044) 803 3308," said Spies.

