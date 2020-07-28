45m ago

Truck petrol bombed as protests flare up again in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A truck was torched during protests. (Supplied by Angus McKenzie)
  • A truck was petrol bombed as protesters took to the streets for the second day in Happy Valley near Blackheath. 
  • A case of public violence was opened and the incident is being investigated.
  • The R300 was closed in both directions between Van Riebeek and Hindle Way for a while, due to the protests. 

A truck was petrol bombed on Tuesday when protesters took to the streets for the second day in Happy Valley near Blackheath, Cape Town. 

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, officers were deployed in Blackheath to monitor protest action, where a truck had been set alight.

"A case of public violence has been opened and the circumstances are being investigated,"  Traut said. 

Police will remain in the area on high alert to maintain law and order, he added. 


Meanwhile, the R300 which was closed in both directions between Van Riebeek and Hindle Way was reopened, Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman confirmed.

On Monday, Western Cape police arrested 45 people following violent protests in various parts of Cape Town.

WATCH | Cars drive into oncoming traffic to avoid protests in Cape Town

The protests came after a call by self-styled pressure group Gatvol Capetonian to "peacefully" shut down the metro.

Protests continued in other parts of the city, including ongoing demonstrations over land occupations, many of which turned violent.

The arrests were made following protests in Steenberg, Bishop Lavis, Lwandle, Eerste River, Kraaifontein, Mitchells Plain, Mamre, Delft, Bellville and South Atlantis, police said.

