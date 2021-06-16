Truck petrol bombed in Free State protest, highway closed

Harrismith protesters threw a petrol bomb at a truck.

They want President Cyril Ramaphosa to come and address their demands.

Motorists have been warned to be cautious on the N3 and N5 towards Harrismith.

Firefighters in the Free State had to battle a truck fire on Wednesday afternoon after protesters allegedly threw a petrol bomb at the vehicle.

Residents in the area have been protesting for weeks, demanding services and to be removed from the Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality.

They have also demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa come to the area to address them.

Situation is still tense in Harrismith in Free State after residents tried to barricade N3 with rocks and burning tyres which the police managed to remove. On Tuesday more police officers were deployed in the area following service delivery protests which flared up in the area. — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) June 16, 2021

In a statement, Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the N3 highway was temporarily closed to protect motorists.

"A truck was thrown with a petrol bomb on the N3, but fire personnel managed to set it off. The situation is very tense around the N3 and N5 roads towards Harrismith."

BREAKING #Harrismith Protest action intensified. Truck has been petrol bombed, another has overturned and traffic is at a standstill.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/3bAUbbfR4m — Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) June 16, 2021

This is place call Harrismith the closed the N3 because the is no service delivering under Maluti a phofung. pic.twitter.com/uEOXtdXxNc — Sanelesanza (@Sanele18509990) June 16, 2021

A few weeks ago, a 35-year-old truck driver died in a car accident near Harrismith after the truck he was driving was stoned by protesters. During the attack, he veered off the N5 and was killed.

Makhele said on Tuesday, police arrested six people for the violent protests.

"The protesters were throwing petrol bombs towards passing traffic and the police."

They are expected to appear in the Harrismith Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He said police were monitoring the situation in the area.