4h ago

add bookmark

Truckers wait days to cross border into Zimbabwe

Bernard Chiguvare, GroundUp
Truckers wait in very long queues to cross into Zimbabwe at Beitbridge border post since the Covid-19 lockdown started. (Bernard Chiguvare, GroundUp)
Truckers wait in very long queues to cross into Zimbabwe at Beitbridge border post since the Covid-19 lockdown started. (Bernard Chiguvare, GroundUp)
  • Truck drivers using the South Africa-Zimbabwe Beitbridge border post say they have to sometimes wait up to a week to cross.
  • Drivers are also spending more money on food due to the long wait. 
  • Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Lerule Ramakhanya has asked drivers to be patient. 

Truck drivers using the South Africa-Zimbabwe Beitbridge border post say that, since the Covid-19 lockdown started, it can take them days to get through.

Trucks going to Zimbabwe, Zambia and the DRC use the post, GroundUp reports.

When GroundUp visited on Wednesday, the queue was about a kilometre long and the wait about two days. A week ago, it stretched almost 10km into South Africa from Beitbridge and took five days to get through.

"I joined the queue at 23:00 Saturday evening. Now, it's 10:00 Sunday morning. I have not moved even 100 metres. I have to keep awake … so that I do not block other drivers. Just imagine spending two days without proper resting," Audicious Mudzviti, a driver for the Jumbo Company, told GroundUp last week.

Waiting a week

Another driver, Frank Moyo, who has worked for the past 10 years for the Hatricee Company, said: "Before lockdown, it used to be almost two hours before I crossed into Zimbabwe. Now it's almost a week. From Johannesburg to Zambia, a single trip is almost two weeks."

He said he used to make up to three trips between Johannesburg and Zambia, but nowadays only manages one in the same period of time.

READ | Border crossing: All you need is a passport and the right temperature

"I have no time for my family, which is in Harare," he said.

Drivers can spend a week without a proper bath.

Before lockdown, most drivers said they spent about R200 on food on a trip. They used to buy from food stalls at the border, but these were closed under Covid-19 regulations. They end up spending closer to R700, buying food in Musina or at a truck stop shop at Beitbridge for the long wait.

Vulnerable

Some drivers said they were also vulnerable to criminals as they waited for days in the queue.

"Always stay next to your vehicle," Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety Lerule Ramakhanya advised drivers.

On Wednesday, she told GroundUp: "We are still on lockdown and we have to check Covid-19 compliance with truck drivers – face masks and we have to screen them … We also have to be stricter on what we do for the safety of both the drivers and the countries they will be travelling to, hence we have the long queues."

She urged drivers to be patient.

Related Links
Lockdown: AfriForum lays charges with UN human rights body over 'draconic regulations'
Why lockdown judgment opens up the possibility for more lawsuits against government
Here is what the High Court said about the various lockdown regulations
Read more on:
polokwanezimbabwelockdowntransport
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
It may soon be entirely illegal to drink and drive in SA. What do you think?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
This is long overdue
38% - 5909 votes
The current permitted alcohol level isn't the problem - irresponsible drivers are
45% - 7002 votes
A zero tolerance approach to drinking and driving is unworkable in SA
17% - 2559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May 2020

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20154.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo